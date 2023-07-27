PlayStation 5 Spider-Man 2 console bundle, PS5 covers, and DualSense pre-orders go live today

As we reported previously, PlayStation 5 Spider-Man 2 console bundle pre-orders kick off today in most of the world. The new Spider-Man 2 PS5 is also being joined by the limited edition console covers, allowing existing owners to bring the Spidey vibes to their setup alongside the new themed DualSense controller. We have all of the details you need down below on how to ensure you get a chance to score one – some items (especially the console bundle and covers) will likely sell out quickly, so you’re going to want to be ready for when everything goes live later this morning. Head below for everything you need to know about the PlayStation 5 Spider-Man 2 console bundle, Spider-Man 2 PS5 covers, and the Spider-Man 2 DualSense controller.

PlayStation 5 Spider-Man 2 console bundle pre-orders

The PlayStation 5 Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Limited Edition console bundle includes a limited edition PS5 console, a limited edition DualSense wireless controller, and a voucher for a digital copy of the game, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Standard Edition. According to Sony, the bundle, like the rest of the upcoming Spider-Man gear, will be available for pre-order and likely in limited numbers (at least at first) starting today, July 28, 2023.

Sony said the console bundle will be available for pre-order for players in the US, UK, France, Germany, Belgium, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Italy, Spain, Austria, and Portugal at direct.playstation.com and “other select retailers.”

But according to a tweet from developer Insomniac, it will only be available directly from Sony today and at “other retailers” in countries where its PlayStation Direct site isn’t available. We will leave the retailer links below just in case, as it sounds as though there is at least some confusion here, but your best bet is to head straight over to direct.playstation.com and make sure you’re there before the 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT start time.

Spider-Man 2 PS5 console covers and Spider-Man 2 Limited Edition DualSense controller

The same goes for the Spider-Man 2 PS5 console covers and the Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Limited Edition DualSense controller as well. We presume all of the Spider-Man 2 gear will go live directly from PlayStation first and followed by live links at Best Buy, Amazon, GameStop, and Walmart (probably in that order or something like it) – but we don’t know for sure pre-orders will go live at other retailers today or not…keep a close eye on our Twitter feed. US pricing on both is as follows, according to Insomniac:

Spider-Man 2 Limited Edition DualSense: $79.99

Spider-Man 2 Limited Edition Console Covers: $64.99

When do Spider-Man 2 PlayStation 5 console pre-orders go live? The PlayStation 5 Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Limited Edition console bundle will go up for pre-order on July 28, 2023. Where can I pre-order the Spider-Man 2 PlayStation 5 console? Sony says the Spider-Man 2 PlayStation 5 console pre-orders will go live at direct.playstation.com and “other select retailers.” What comes with the Spider-Man 2 PlayStation 5 console? The console includes a limited edition PS5 console, a limited edition DualSense wireless controller, and a voucher for a digital copy of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Standard Edition. Where to pre-order the Spider-Man 2 PS5 console covers? Sony says the Spider-Man 2 PS5 console covers will be up for pre-order at direct.playstation.com and “other select retailers.” Where to pre-order the Spider-Man 2 DualSense Controller? Sony has confirmed the Spider-Man 2 PS5 DualSense Controller will be up for pre-order at direct.playstation.com and “other select retailers.” When does Spider-Man 2 release? The highly-anticipated Spider-Man 2 is set for release on October 20, 2023, and pre-orders are already live. How much will the Spider-Man DualSense controller cost? Insomniac has stated the price for the Spider-Man DualSense controller will land at $79.99 How much will the Spider-Man PS5 console covers cost? Insomniac has stated the price for the Spider-Man 2 PS5 console covers will land at $64.99

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!