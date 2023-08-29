Samsung’s 500GB T7 portable SSD returns to one of its best prices at $49, more from $35

Amazon has once again dropped the 500GB Samsung T7 Portable Solid-State Drive down to one of its best prices ever. You can now secure one in blue for $48.99 shipped after clipping the on-page coupon. Regularly $70 these days, this is within cents of the previous all-time low on this model and the best we can find. Today’s deal also comes in at $1 under the previous deal prices on the blue colorway and makes for a wonderful chance to add some portable SSD action to your EDC. While they are a better per TB price, the larger 1TB model has now jumped up to $79 shipped, or roughly $13 above our previous mention, while the 2TB variant is still going for $119.99 – well below the $160 regular price and within a $8 of the all-time low. The Samsung T7 is one of the most popular portable SSD options around these here parts, delivering and up to 1,050MB/s transfer rates that has most folks more than covered alongside USB 3.2 Gen 2 support and both USB-C and USB-A cables included in the box. It might not be the newer T7 Shield with the rubber wrapping, but it’s also less expensive and comes along with very similar specs. Head below for additional deals and details.

At a price like this, you’ll be hard-pressed to find something comparable from the big-time storage brands for less. But if you’re looking to jump up to a 1TB option, the per TB price on this Corsair EX100U 1TB Portable SSD is particularly notable at $30, or $60 shipped total. And for something less pricey all together, drop the speeds down to 800MB/s and opt for this Crucial X6 500GB at just $34.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. After selling for between $43 and as much as $50 for most of this year, this is the lowest price we have tracked yet on this model.

Then dive into our hands-on review of the solid metal 2,800MB/s OWC Envoy PRO portable SSD before scoping out the deal we are still tracking on Samsung’s rubberized T7 Shield Portable SSD. This one is still sitting at one of its best prices ever at $100 shipped, delivering the latest model in the Samsung lineup at up to $85 off the regular price. Get a closer look right here.

Samsung T7 Portable Solid-State Drive features:

Transfers files nearly 9.5x faster than external hard disk drive (HDD). Reads up to 1,050 MB/s / Writes up to 1,000 MB/s on USB 3.2 gen 2 supported devices. Data transfer speed may vary depending on the user’s PC environment and the types of data being transferred. USB 3.2 Gen2 and UASP support are required for maximum transfer speed (1,050MB/s)…included USB Type-C to C and USB Type-C to A cables. Non-original cables may cause performance de

