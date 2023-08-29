Today’s best Android app deals: SkySafari 7 Pro, Galaxy Trader, Wild Case, and more

Tuesday afternoon’s collection of the best Android game and app deals courtesy of Google Play is now ready to go. But before you check those out dive into today’s all-time low on Samsung’s now even more affordable Galaxy A53 at $300 as well as Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro and the OnePlus 11 5G. As for the apps, highlights include titles like SkySafari 7 Pro, Galaxy Trader – Space RPG, Kenshō, The Wild Case, and more. Hit the jump for a complete look at all of today’s Android game and app deals.
Best Android apps and games on sale:
- Math Connect PRO FREE (Reg. $2)
- Galaxy Attack FREE (Reg. $1)
- QR and Barcode Scanner PRO FREE (Reg. $2)
- SkySafari 7 Pro $22 (Reg. $40)
- SkySafari 7 Plus $8 (Reg. $15)
- Galaxy Trader – Space RPG $1.50 (Reg. $3.50)
- The Wild Case (Full) $1 (Reg. $5.50)
- Kenshō $1 (Reg. $4)
- Over The Bridge PRO $1.50 (Reg. $2)
- NT Converter – Unit Converter $1 (Reg. $3)
- NT Calculator – Extensive Calc $1 (Reg. $2.50)
- Black Pie – Icon Pack $1.50 (Reg. $2.50)
More Android game and app deals still live
- Legend of the Moon FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- Siralim 3 (Monster Taming RPG) $2 (Reg. $5)
- One Deck Dungeon $1 (Reg. $10)
- Aeon’s End $2 (Reg. $15)
- Sentinels of the Multiverse $1 (Reg. $10)
- Candy Disaster TD :Premium $2 (Reg. $5)
- Slime Craft, Perfect RTS Game $0.50 (Reg. $1.50)
- Pocket Academy 3 $2.50 (Reg. $6)
- Fran Bow $4.50 (Reg. $9.50)
- TXD Tool $0.50 (Reg. $1.50)
- X Launcher Pro $1 (Reg. $2)
- Auto TTS $4.50 (Reg. $10)
- NetMan: Network Tools & Utils $3 (Reg. $6)
SkySafari 7 Pro features:
SkySafari makes stargazing a simple pleasure. It has the largest database of any astronomy app, includes every solar system object ever discovered, offers unparalleled accuracy, advanced planning and logging tools, flawless telescope control, and provides the very best experience under the stars when you depend on it. Don’t postpone joy. Discover why SkySafari is the #1 recommended astronomy app for serious amateur astronomers since 2009.
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!