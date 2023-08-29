Today’s best Android app deals: SkySafari 7 Pro, Galaxy Trader, Wild Case, and more

SkySafari 7 Pro

Tuesday afternoon’s collection of the best Android game and app deals courtesy of Google Play is now ready to go. But before you check those out dive into today’s all-time low on Samsung’s now even more affordable Galaxy A53 at $300 as well as Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro and the OnePlus 11 5G. As for the apps, highlights include titles like SkySafari 7 Pro, Galaxy Trader – Space RPG, Kenshō, The Wild Case, and more. Hit the jump for a complete look at all of today’s Android game and app deals. 

SkySafari 7 Pro features:

SkySafari makes stargazing a simple pleasure. It has the largest database of any astronomy app, includes every solar system object ever discovered, offers unparalleled accuracy, advanced planning and logging tools, flawless telescope control, and provides the very best experience under the stars when you depend on it. Don’t postpone joy. Discover why SkySafari is the #1 recommended astronomy app for serious amateur astronomers since 2009.

