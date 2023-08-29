OnePlus 11 5G now start at $600 all-time lows on Amazon (Save $100+)

Amazon is now offering all-time lows on the latest OnePlus 11 5G smartphones. These unlocked handsets now start at $599.99 shipped for the 128GB/8GB configuration. That’s down $100 from the usual $700 price tag in order to deliver a match of the best price ever for only the second time. The elevated 256GB/16GB model is also getting in on the savings at $649.99, stepping up the savings at $150 off the usual $800 price tag. This is marking a new Amazon low, but does match the best price we’ve seen from any retailer for only the second time. I’ve personally been using this smartphone for the past few weeks, and have been loving the taller screen aspect ratio and premium build – but we take a closer look at exactly how that stacks up below the fold.

Everything with the new OnePlus 11 comes centered around the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip that on top of the improved performance in its own right, also features integrated AI processes to improve background app usage and improved multitasking. While the pro naming scheme is no where to be found this time around, you will find other fitting inclusions for a flagship handset like a 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED display backed by Dolby Vision compatibility, as well as a new 80W SUPERVOOC charger for speedy refuels. Its triple rear camera array with 50 MP main sensor rounds out the package you can read in our launch coverage over at 9to5Google.

The OnePlus savings also carry over to another one of the brand’s latest releases. Right now, you can also lock-in an even more rare chance to save on the all-new OnePlus Pad. It’s seeing the very first cash discount since launching earlier in the summer at $430, a $50 discount. But to sweeten the pot even further, you’re getting the OnePlus Stylo stylus for free in order to add an extra $100 in value into the package.

OnePlus 11 5G features:

The new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset is the most advanced chipset for Android devices, with increased CPU and GPU performance. Integrated AI processes improve background app usage, delivering increased multitasking abilities. The OnePlus 11 5G features a triple camera system, co-developed with Hasselblad – a primary 50MP sensor, a 48MP Ultra-Wide sensor, and 32MP Tele Sensor. Hasselblad integration unlocks a wide range of photographic possibilities, including OnePlus Billion Color Solution, Natural Color Calibration by Hasselblad, & Hasselblad Portraits.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!