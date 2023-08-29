All-time low takes $150 off Samsung’s now even more affordable Galaxy A53 at $300

Reg. $450 $300

Amazon is now offering the best price yet on the unlocked Samsung Galaxy A53 5G. This 128GB smartphone normally sells for $450, but is now dropping down to $299.99 shipped. The $150 in savings arrives to match the all-time low set only twice before, both back at the very beginning of the year in January. Today’s offer is $50 under previous discounts, too. Samsung’s most recent budget-friendly handset is now even more affordable, delivering a series of mid-range specs like a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED screen and Exynos 1280 chipset. Packed into the IP67 water-resistant casing, there’s a 5,000mAh battery which can be refueled via the 25W fast charging-enabled USB-C port. Samsung rounds out the package with the inclusion of microSD card expansion. Dive into our launch coverage to get a closer look at the experience. Then head below for more.

If your first thought on how to put some of your savings to work is pick up a protective cover, Spigen makes some of the best affordable cases on the market and its Rugged Armor cover for the Galaxy A53 5G is a great option to consider. It sports a flexible TPU design that comes backed by the brand’s Air Cushion technology for some added shock absorption. Not to mention it sells for just $12 via Amazon.

Some of Samsung’s higher-end handsets are also getting in on the savings this week, with the flagship Galaxy S23+ and S23 Ultra now landing at some of the best prices yet. These unlocked smartphones arrive with $200 in savings attached to go alongside the $800 starting prices. Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, and 6.6-inch or larger displays.

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G features:

Your busy life deserves a battery built for busy; Whether you’re taking a video call on your commute, catching up on your favorite show or with friends and family, your long-lasting, super fast charging battery has your back. The very best of Galaxy A Series gives you awesomely smooth streaming of your favorite content with the most powerful performance in its series and awesomely fast speeds to download shows and movies — all at the speed of 5G.

