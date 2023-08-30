One of the best prices of 2023 hits the 3-outlet meross HomeKit outdoor smart plug at $23

The official meross Amazon storefront is now offering its triple-outlet HomeKit Outdoor Smart Plug for $22.99. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25 and be sure to clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $33, this is a solid $10 or more than 30% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal also comes in at a couple bucks below our previous mention for one of the lowest of the year. Just keep in mind you can score the non-HomeKit Alexa and Google Assistant model down at $16.99 Prime shipped right now as well. As for the HomeKit-ready variant on sale here, you’re looking at three independently-controlled outlets to automate your outdoor lighting and other electronics with scheduling options, your smartphone, or Siri. Whether it’s for holiday lighting, patio illumination, or otherwise, this is a relatively affordable way to make the whole experience a more intelligent one. Head below for more details.

Today’s triple-outlet model brings it down to the same price you’ll pay for the dual-outlet HomeKit model from the brand, for further comparison. But this perfectly capable 2-outlet previous-generation variant from meross will save you a touch more with an on-page coupon dropping it down to $21 Prime shipped right now.

Elsewhere in smart home deals, you’ll find even more price drops filling up our dedicated guide this week including Google’s Nest Cam Indoor and Aqara’s HomeKit Video Doorbell G4. The latter of which brings Siri to your front door alongside HomeKit Secure Video support right out of the box and is now matching the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon. Dive in to our previous deal coverage while the price is still discounted right here.

meross homeKit Outdoor Triple Wi-Fi Outlet features:

Ideal for Outdoor Use: IP44 weatherproof housing and sockets cover which help prevent rain from getting in. Outdoor smart plug is made for Garden, Backyard, Christmas tree, Kitchen, Landscape lighting, Bathroom, Porch, Balcony, Garage, Basement, Patio or Electric grill, Sprinkler, Washing machine, Lamps and other outdoor or indoor-use electric appliances, etc. Do not use it for pump.

3 Outlets Design: Equipped with 3 individually controlled sockets. 3 outlets WORK INDEPENDENTLY of one another. Powered by Mediatek IoT chipset, meross outdoor smart outlet has longer Wi-Fi connection range and lower offline rate. Please also make sure connect your Phone to 2.4GHz home Wi-Fi while setting up the outdoor Wi-Fi plug.

Remote and Voice Control: Compatible with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and SmartThings. All data is securely transmitted and stored using Amazon AWS servers in US. Control your devices via voice command, just say:“Alexa, turn on the Chrismas Tree.”

