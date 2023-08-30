Google’s Nest Cam Indoor upgrades your Assistant security kit at $80 (Save $20)

Amazon is now offering Google’s latest Nest Cam Indoor for $79.99 shipped. You’ll also find today’s discount matched over at Best Buy, too. Down from $100, this is the third-best discount to date at $20 off. It comes within $5 of our previous mention as well as within $10 of the best price cut we’ve ever seen from Prime Day. Google’s latest iteration of Nest Cam Indoor arrives with a 1080p sensor at the center of the surveillance capabilities. Ideal for keeping tabs on the happenings around your home, checking in on your furry friends while away, or even monitoring package arrivals by pointing the cam out the window, this Assistant-enabled offering comes backed by person detection and other motion notifications and all of Google’s usual smart tech. Get all of the details in our hands-on review.

A far more affordable solution that still delivers much of the same Google Assistant compatibilties, the WYZE Cam OG just hit the scene earlier in the year and arrives with a $30 price tag. Saving you some extra cash without sacrificing too much, the smart camera features a 1080p sensor with the same indoor-ready design as the Nest Cam above. While this won’t be as premium as an in-house Google release, it does have one trick up its sleeve that the first-party alternative doesn’t – the option for local storage recording via a microSD card slot.

Though we did just see Amazon launch the new Blink Outdoor 4 camera, which steps up to a more capable weather-resistant feature set. It arrives with on-device person detection for the first time from Blink, all without sacrificing the brand’s signature 2-year battery life. Get the full scoop over in our launch coverage.

Google Nest Cam Indoor features:

Keep an eye on your home when you’re away with the snow Nest Cam Wired. This unit is powered by an included USB Type-A power adapter. It uses a 1/2.8″ image sensor to capture 1080p resolution video at 30 fps. Two IR LEDs provide up to 15′ of night vision. The camera features a 135° diagonal field of view, two-way audio with noise cancellation, and motion detection.

