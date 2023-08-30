Level’s invisible Bolt HomeKit smart lock falls to best price of the year at $141 (Reg. $199)

Amazon now offers the Level Bolt HomeKit Smart Lock for $141.35 shipped. Down from $199, you’re now looking at 30% in savings alongside the best price of the year. Today’s offer is $5 under our previous mention and landing as the second-best discount to date. We haven’t seen it sell for since back in the summer of 2022, for comparison. Level Bolt stands out from all of the other models on the market by delivering an invisible design that hides in your door frame. Most other offerings have large casings or housing that hang off the back of your door, but Level Bolt looks to keep the install looking as though it’s still traditional hardware. That unique design pairs with support for a variety of smart home features headlined by HomeKit integration on top of Ring, using a smartphone app, or just pulling out the old school key. We found it lived up to the novelty in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Stepping up the feature set of Level Bolt, the brand also makes an even more capable solution to give your front door some added protection. With all of the same Siri support in tow, the Level Lock sells for $199 on sale right now thanks to Amazon and is dropping in price from its usual $249 going rate. This $50 discount is the best we’ve seen in a couple of months and within $10 of the 2023 low. Including everything you’ll find above, the Level Lock also packs NFC-based keycard support so you can tap to unlock in yet another way that doesn’t involve getting your keys involved. You can learn more about the experience in our review of the Touch model, too, which includes the same housing.

As far as other notable smart home discounts go today, Aqara’s new HomeKit Smart Lock U100 is also on sale. While it doesn’t sport the invisible form-factor offered by Level’s models, it does stand out thanks to the unique inclusion of Apple Home Key support at $165. It has a built-in keypad to go alongside its HomeKit support and other unlocking features. So if neither of the price points of the Level front door upgrades are going to cut it, this more middle of the road solution is worth a look at its second-best price.

Level Bolt HomeKit Smart Lock features:

Designed to deliver convenient and reliable smart security in a small, elegant design, Level Bolt is the first and only invisible smart deadbolt lock. It’s made to fit with your current hardware and housing so you can have a smart lock without adding bulky boxes or tacky keypads to your beautiful front door.

