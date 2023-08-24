Amazon debuts new Blink Outdoor 4 camera with person detection and 2-year battery life

Amazon today is launching the next generation of Blink camera. The new waterproof Blink Outdoor 4 arrives with a redesign inside and out to deliver one of the brand’s usual budget-friendly, yet feature-packed cameras. Now available for purchase, the new release packs on-board person detection, 2-year battery life, and a $120 price tag.

Blink Outdoor 4 camera debuts

The now owned by Amazon company, Blink, is out with its latest smart home camera today. The new release comes with four distinct improvements and selling points, all of which are packed into the most notable adjustment – a new design. The new Blink Outdoor 4 camera takes on a more sleek appearance compared to its predecessor, while still retaining the same weather-resistant design. And if the black plastic shell still leaves a little too much up to the imagination, there are also some colorful silicone covers launching alongside the new camera.

As far as what’s actually under the hood, the Blink Outdoor 4 camera arrive with the same 1080p recording tech as with the previous-generation model. It’s a shame that there’s no update to a 2K-compatible sensor here like we’ve seen from the rest of the market as of late, but instead, Amazon is focusing on some other areas.

The onboard smart tech is easily the highlight this time around, with person detection making the cut for the first time. The feature will help make false alarm notifications a thing of the past, bugging you not when an animal scutters by, and only when an actual person is there. All processed locally on the device, there’s also improved motion detection. Amazon is rolling out a new dual zone feature that also goes a long way towards reducing false alerts.

Even though a lot of the smarter features are processed on the device, you’re still going to need one of the paid Blink subscription plans to take advantage of person detection.

Battery life remains yet another area where Blink stands out from the competition, and its Outdoor 4 camera keeps up that tradition. There’s two years of battery life from just a pair of AA batteries, which is still on par with previous releases. But considering the new on-device processing that Amazon has baked in, I’d say that the same consistent battery life is hardly a downside.

The new Blink Outdoor 4 camera is now available for purchase today courtesy of Amazon. It clocks in as a starter kit at $119.99 with the included Sync Module 2. Those who already have the required hub will be able to bring a standalone camera to their security setup for less, at $109.99.

