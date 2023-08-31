Anker refreshes MagGo lineup with new Qi2 MagSafe accessories, plus new Nano chargers

Anker today at IFA 2023 is debuting a new collection of chargers and accessories. In its typical fall refresh, there’s 13 new release hitting store shelves this fall. Fit for iPhone 15, the new MagGo series has been refreshed with seven magnetic chargers and Qi2 tech to go alongside a refreshed lineup of Nano USB-C accessories.

Anker launches seven new MagGo accessories with Qi2

Kicking off the new reveals today, Anker is back with a new installment into its MagGo series. Now into its third year of releases, the collection of MagSafe accessories arrives with seven new releases. All ready for iPhone 15, there are debuts across every form-factor including StandBy-ready solutions, portable power banks, and more. Here’s the full breakdown:

67W 8-in-1 Orb Charger

15W 6,600mAh Power Bank

15W 10,000mAh Power Bank

15W Charging Pad

15W 3-in-1 Charging Pad

15W 3-in-1 Charging Station

One of the big trends for the new Anker MagGo series is that the company is investing Qi2 charging across the whole collection. From the two magnetic power banks to the four at-home chargers, each one is embracing the full 15W speeds.

But of all the reveals, a favorite has to be the new 10,000mAh MagSafe Power Bank. This upcoming release sports one of the larger batteries we’ve seen from a portable battery, while also rocking a fold out kickstand. That’s been done before, though. What hasn’t is the integrated LED display that lets you monitor charging status right from the side of the device. There’s also a USB-C port on the side that can dish out 27W of juice.

The whole Anker MagGo Qi2 collection won’t be launching until later this fall, however another new collection of gear is available starting today.

Anker refreshes Nano charger lineup, too

Anker is also taking the IFA stage in order to reveal a new collection of Nano accessories. These chargers are all doubling down on USB-C, converting some existing Lightning accessories over to the more accessible standard. There’s six new debuts across the Anker Nano series, with power banks and some flagship new chargers. Here’s the full rundown of what’s new this fall:

67W 6-in-1 Charging Station: $66

30W Charger: $20

20W Charger: $14

30W Power Bank: $50

USB-C 22.5W Power Bank: $30

USB-C Cable: $18

