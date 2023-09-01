Amazon’s Wi-Fi 6 Fire TV Stick 4K Max streamer hits one of its best prices ever at $27 (Reg. $55)

Update: These Fire TV Stick 4K streamer deals are now live once again for the Labor Day weekend.

Following this morning’s notable deals on the brand new flagship Fire Max 11 tablet , Amazon has now launched some price drops on Fire TV streaming media players. The most notable of which has the Fire TV Stick 4K Max streaming device down at $26.99 shipped. Regularly $55, this is 51% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find on Amazon’s top-of-the-line model. While we did see a brief all-time low at $25 for Prime Day this year, today’s offer marks the best we have tracked on Amazon otherwise and undercutting our post-Prime Day mention by additional $3. Designed to immediately make an existing display even more intelligent, it provides 4K streaming alongside upgraded Wi-Fi 6 connectivity in a design that’s “40% more powerful” than Fire TV Stick 4K – this model is also on sale at $24.99 right now, down from the regular $50. The Max variant also delivers support for Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10+, and Dolby Atmos audio alongside the Alexa Voice Remote loaded with preset streaming service buttons and the ability to “search and launch content with your voice.” Head below for more details.

As of right now, the flagship Max variant above is selling for less than the $30 HD Fire TV Stick Lite and comes in at just a couple bucks more than the basic 4K model. It is also easily one of the best values you’ll find from a brand name streaming device like this at the moment, making it hard to recommend just about anything else in the product category.

But if you’re looking to take the Apple route and the unique features its streamers can bring to your setup, the best price of the year is still live on Apple TV HD. Joining open-box offers on the 4K variant, you can now score the HD model at $79 shipped via Amazon with all of the details you need on both offers waiting right here.

Fire TV Stick 4K Max features:

Our most powerful streaming stick – 40% more powerful than Fire TV Stick 4K, with faster app starts and more fluid navigation.

Support for next-gen Wi-Fi 6 – Enjoy smoother 4K streaming across multiple Wi-Fi 6 devices.

Cinematic experience – Watch in vibrant 4K Ultra HD with support for Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10+ and immersive Dolby Atmos audio.

Endless entertainment – Stream more than 1 million movies and TV episodes. Watch favorites from Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Peacock, and more, plus listen to millions of songs. Subscription fees may apply.

Live and free TV – Watch live TV, news, and sports with subscriptions to SLING TV, YouTube TV, and others. Stream for free with Freevee, Pluto TV, Tubi, and more.

