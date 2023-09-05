New Amazon low lands on PNY’s value-packed 7,500MB/s 2TB XLR8 SSD at $82.50 shipped

Amazon is now offering the PNY XLR8 2TB M.2 NVMe Gen4 x4 Internal Solid-State Drive for $82.38 shipped. Originally launching at $225, this model started 2023 at around $175 and more typically fetches closer to $111 these days. This deal comes in at $13 under our previous mention to deliver a new all-time low and a particularly solid price for model that reaches speeds like this. You’re looking at an M.2 PCIe Gen4 PC SSD that clocks in at up to 7,500MB/s. It delivers some solid bang for your buck coming in at $36 under the price of the slower WD_BLACK 2TB SN850X right now, for example. PNY says it is ideal for “demanding applications, high-end games, and intense workloads” while including a 5-year limited warranty. Head below for more details.

For something more affordable, an obvious solution that also delivers some solid value at a lower price comes by way of the 1TB model. It is still on sale for $55 shipped in previous deal post via Amazon to match the lowest price we have ever tracked there.

Want something faster? Much faster? This past weekend we saw the new Gen5 Crucial T700 models go back on sale to deliver some of the lowest prices we have tracked yet on its blazing-fast 2023 releases. Clocking in at up to 12,400MB/s, these heatsink-equipped models are now ready and waiting from $168 shipped and all of the details you need are waiting in our previous deal coverage.

PNY XLR8 2TB M.2 NVMe Gen4 x4 Internal SSD features:

Upgrade your M.2 PCIe Gen4 enabled computer to enjoy the extreme performance you demand

The NVMe PCIe Gen4 x4 interface delivers exceptional performance of up to 7,500MB/s seq. read and 6,850MB/s seq. write speeds; slower when equipped in PCIe Gen3 x4 motherboards

The enhanced bandwidth of the NVMe Gen4 interface allows for extreme performance and low latency, making it superior to SATA based SSD’s

Ultra high performance is ideal for demanding applications, high-end games, and intense workloads

Backed by a 5-Year Limited Warranty or TBW with support from our US based technical support team

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!