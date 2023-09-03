Just ahead of Labor Day proper and joining the rest of our holiday weekend deals, price drops on the blazing-fast new Crucial T700 internal SSDs are now live. Amazon is now offering the 1TB and 2TB Crucial T700 1TB Gen5 NVMe M.2 SSD with heatsink at $167.99 and $284.99 shipped. These two models launched back in June at $210 and $370 with todayâ€™s deals coming in at up to $85 off the going rates to match our previous mentions. This is also matching the lowest price we have tracked on the 2TB model and the second-best discount on the smaller 1TB, having only been topped once over Prime Day. Clocking in at up to 12,400MB/s, these Gen5 solutions are some of the fastest on the market, complete with the latest architecture tech, the Micron 232-layer TLC NAND3, the expected M.2 form-factor, and an integrated heatsink. Head below for more Labor Day internal SSD deals.Â

More Labor Day internal SSD deals:

On the portable side of things, the $100 deal on Samsungâ€™s rubberized T7 Shield portable SSD is still live. Delivering one of the better 1,050MB/s models on the market, you can dive into this deal while itâ€™s still kicking right here and hit up our hands-on review for more details.Â

Crucial T700 1TB Gen5 NVMe M.2 SSD features:

Get sequential reads/writes of up to 12,400/11,800MB/s and random read/writes of up to 1,500K IOPS for blazing performance. With Microsoft DirectStorage, elevate gaming with up to 60% faster texture renders8 and reduced load times, render photos or UHD/8K+ videos and run heavy workloads with up to 99% less CPU utilization. Ready for performance with your motherboard heatsink, the T700 installs easily in your M.2 slot. (T700 must be installed with a heatsink).

