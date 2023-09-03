Crucialâ€™s up to 12,400MB/s 1TB and 2TB Gen5 NVMe SSDs on sale from $168 (Up to $85 off)

Justin Kahn -
AmazonBest PC Gaming DealsCrucial
$85 off From $168
a circuit board

Just ahead of Labor Day proper and joining the rest of our holiday weekend deals, price drops on the blazing-fast new Crucial T700 internal SSDs are now live. Amazon is now offering the 1TB and 2TB Crucial T700 1TB Gen5 NVMe M.2 SSD with heatsink at $167.99 and $284.99 shipped. These two models launched back in June at $210 and $370 with todayâ€™s deals coming in at up to $85 off the going rates to match our previous mentions. This is also matching the lowest price we have tracked on the 2TB model and the second-best discount on the smaller 1TB, having only been topped once over Prime Day. Clocking in at up to 12,400MB/s, these Gen5 solutions are some of the fastest on the market, complete with the latest architecture tech, the Micron 232-layer TLC NAND3, the expected M.2 form-factor, and an integrated heatsink. Head below for more Labor Day internal SSD deals.Â 

More Labor Day internal SSD deals:

On the portable side of things, the $100 deal on Samsungâ€™s rubberized T7 Shield portable SSD is still live. Delivering one of the better 1,050MB/s models on the market, you can dive into this deal while itâ€™s still kicking right here and hit up our hands-on review for more details.Â 

Crucial T700 1TB Gen5 NVMe M.2 SSD features:

Get sequential reads/writes of up to 12,400/11,800MB/s and random read/writes of up to 1,500K IOPS for blazing performance. With Microsoft DirectStorage, elevate gaming with up to 60% faster texture renders8 and reduced load times, render photos or UHD/8K+ videos and run heavy workloads with up to 99% less CPU utilization. Ready for performance with your motherboard heatsink, the T700 installs easily in your M.2 slot. (T700 must be installed with a heatsink).

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed.Â 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areasâ€¦

Best PC Gaming Deals

Here you'll find the absolute best sales on gaming laptops, desktops, components, and more down below.
Crucial

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Appleâ€™s latest 24-inch M1 iMacs see refurb Labor ...
Amazonâ€™s Labor Day Fire tablet sale live at up to...
Review: LEGOâ€™s New Republic E-Wing vs. Shin Hatiâ...
Official Apple Watch Sport Bands fall to $30 each in si...
WD_BLACKâ€™s latest 7,300MB/s SN850P PS5 SSD launch...
Waterpikâ€™s Aquarius water flosser sees 47% fall t...
Protect you 11-inch iPad Pro with Twelve Southâ€™s ...
Official Apple Watch Ocean Bands fall to new all-time l...
Load more...
Show More Comments