PNY’s 1TB XLR8 7,500MB/s internal NVMe SSD undercuts the competition down at $55 shipped

Amazon is now offering the 1TB PNY XLR8 CS3140 M.2 NVMe Gen4 x4 Internal Solid-State Drive for $54.99 shipped. This model has sold for between $60 and $90 this year at Amazon. Today’s deal is the lowest price we can find and marks a return to the Amazon all-time low. It might not be the newest heatsink-equipped variant out there, but at 7,500MB/s and a price like this, it is certainly a compelling one. A 1TB Samsung 990 without the heatsink that comes in at a touch slower sells at $75, for comparison. And just to cover all of our bases here, the 2TB XLR8 model is going for $99.99 right now, or within $7 of the Amazon all-time low. You’re looking at a 7,500MB/s Gen4 internal NVMe SSD. PNY says this M.2 model is made for “demanding applications, high-end games, and intense workloads” and is backed by a 5-year warranty. Head below for more details and the rest of the Labor Day internal SSD deals we are tracking.

More Labor Day weekend internal SSD deals:

For more of our SSD-based storage deals, head over to this landing page. And on the portable side of things, be sure to scope out this particular notable ongoing price drop on Samsung’s rubberized T7 Shield Portable SSD while it’s still down at $100 shipped – one of the lowest prices we have tracked yet.

PNY XLR8 CS3140 Internal SSD features:

Upgrade your M.2 PCIe Gen4 enabled computer to enjoy the extreme performance you demand . The NVMe PCIe Gen4 x4 interface delivers exceptional performance of up to 7,500MB/s seq. read and 5,650MB/s seq. write speeds; slower when equipped in PCIe Gen3 x4 motherboards. The enhanced bandwidth of the NVMe Gen4 interface allows for extreme performance and low latency, making it superior to SATA based SSD’s. Ultra high performance is ideal for demanding applications, high-end games, and intense workloads. Backed by a 5-Year Limited Warranty or TBW with support from our US based technical support team.

