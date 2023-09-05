ARRIS SURFboard DOCSIS 3.1 cable models let you ditch rental fees from $116 (Reg. $170+)

Amazon is now offering the ARRIS SURFboard SB8200 DOCSIS 3.1 Cable Modem for $116.15 shipped. Down from its usual $170 price tag, the discount today arrives at $54 off. It’s a new 2023 low after dropping in price after the past few weeks and is now at the lowest price in years. Ready to support up to Gigabit Internet speeds, this modem from ARRIS is the perfect solution for ditching rental fees if you upgraded to a new 1Gb/s plan and want to stop paying around $15 per month. It’ll pay for itself in just seven months, working with all the big cable ISPs like Comcast, Cox, and Spectrum. Head below for more.

If you need something even more capable, this ARRIS modem steps up to deliver multi-Gigabit support at $175.59. It’s down from $220 and marking the first price cut in months. This model arrives with 2.5Gb/s support alongside the same ISP compatibility as the SURFboard modem above. It’ll set you back a bit extra compared to the more affordable model above, but delivers even more capable Internet connection for more intensive home Wi-Fi setups. So whether you have a homelab you’re looking to fully saturate or just want a future-proof solution, you can at least drop the price to one of the best yet.

And if you are looking for a new homelab upgrade, be sure to go check out Synology’s just-launched 2-bay DS224+. This new unit just launched last month and arrives as my top NAS recommendation. It’s just as compelling for first-time NAS owners as it is for power users, and my review explores just how it stacks up.

ARRIS SURFboard SB8200 Cable Modem features:

Better connectivity, better speed. The ARRIS SURFboard SB8200 DOCSIS 3.1 Cable Modem is designed to bring you superior connectivity, increase your network capability and provide faster streaming and downloading throughout your home. Own your modem and save. Reduce your cable bill up to $168 dollars per year in cable modem rental fees (Savings vary by cable service provider).

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!