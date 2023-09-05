Logitech’s MX Keys Mini Keyboard is made for macOS with 20% discount to $80

Amazon now offers the Logitech MX Keys Mini Keyboard for Mac at $79.99 shipped. Normally selling for $100, today’s 20% discount is the second-best markdown to date. It clocks in at within $7 of the all-time low, which was last set on Prime Day. Today’s offer is the first price cut since and the best outside of that summer savings event. Logitech’s MX Keys Mini delivers one of the brand’s most compact offerings yet centered around a wireless design that comes backed by Bluetooth or the business-ready Logi Bolt USB wireless receiver. Featuring backlit keys, the typing experience is also backed by support for macOS and Windows out of the box, with 10-day battery life and USB-C charging being thrown in for good measure. Back when the peripheral launched, we took a hands-on look at what to expect from the experience. Head below for more.

If you’re looking for an even more professional workstation upgrade, be sure to have a look at Logitech’s new MX Keys S. This new keyboard just hit the scene earlier in the summer and arrives to give a beloved form-factor an upgrade. Alongside the same QuietClick tech that we’ve found on other new gear like its Master 3S mouse, there’s a build that’s made of recycled plastics. As for how the rest of it stacks up, our recent hands-on review explores what to expect from the experience.

This morning also saw Logitech refresh the gaming end of its lineup. Taking an approach for more dedicated players, the new G Pro X Superlight 2 and G Pro X TKL both arrive with an esports focus that shows in their respective feature sets. Dive into our launch coverage for a closer look.

Logitech MX Keys Mini Keyboard features:

Perfect Stroke Typing with Smart Keys: Type on keys shaped for your fingertips, with voice to text Dictation, Mic Mute/Unmute, and Emoji keys. Compatibility: Compatible with Logi Bolt USB Receiver (not included) . Logi Bolt wireless products will not pair with other Logitech USB receivers. A layout designed for effortless precision, with a minimalist form for an ergonomic keyboard that’s portable and can travel wherever you get work done. The wireless keyboard’s backlit keys light up the moment your hands approach, and automatically adjust to suit changing lighting conditions

