Logitech releases G Pro X Superlight 2 and G Pro X TKL esports-focused gaming gear

Once again, Logitech is shaking up the pro gaming world with two new releases – the G Pro X Superlight 2 mouse and the Pro X TKL keyboard. With the latest sensor and new hybrid switches, the Superlight 2 is looking like a no-brainer for pro gamers. Completely redesigned, the Pro X TKL also has new thoughtful features. Head below for more details on these new releases and check back for a full review coming up later this week.

G Pro X Superlight 2

Since its release, I think it’s fair to say that the Logitech G Pro X Superlight has been the benchmark to which other lightweight FPS-focused gaming mice are compared. This new model tips the scales at 60g which is down a couple of grams from the original.

Fans of the original G Pro X Superlight will love the fact that for the most part, the $160 Superlight 2 looks and feels nearly identical to the original. The measurements are exactly the same. One new feature that everyone will appreciate is that it is now USB-C and has a longer battery life at 95 hours.

At its core, the Superlight 2 is still a five-button symmetrically-shaped mouse that is aimed at FPS players. The lightweight nature makes it a perfect candidate for rapid movements to lock on to targets in high-speed gaming.

On the bottom are massive PTFE feet that keep the movement on a desk smooth.

Where the new generation sets itself apart is with optical-mechanical switch technology and the new Hero 2 sensor.

The Lightforce Hybrid switches offer the speed of optical switches but also keep the feel of a traditional tactile mechanical switch. Additionally, the mechanical portion cuts down on battery usage to help keep that longer battery life. While most gamers might not notice the claimed 1ms faster click, for the pro gamers who want every advantage they can have, it’ll be worth looking into.

Hero 2 Sensor

Logitech is also using a new Hero 2 sensor in the Superlight 2. This sensor has a maximum of 32,000 DPI, and >500ips. It also enables some more advanced features like setting separate DPI values for the X and Y axis as well as dialing specific DPI values rather than increments of 10 or 100.

Additionally, the Hero 2 sensor in the Superlight 2 enables a calibrated DPI that allows the user to match the DPI feel of another mouse – even if it isn’t actually accurate.

While I haven’t had enough time to do a full evaluation review of the Superlight 2 yet, I have loved using it in the limited gaming I’ve been able to do so far. It feels premium in the hand and performs great.

Out of the box, the Superlight 2 can also be set to a 2,000 Hz polling rate. That’s twice the industry standard of 1,000 Hz but still falls short of Razer with its 4,000 Hz HyperPolling compatible mice like the Viper V2 Pro and dongle (sold separately).

I’m still not sure if it will replace the Deathadder V3 Pro that I mainly use currently but you’ll have to check back in for the full review to find out.

G Pro X TKL

Additionally, Logitech is redesigning its esports-focused keyboard with the wireless $199 Logitech G Pro X TKL. Designed with the feedback of consumers and pros alike, there are some thoughtful updates in this tenkeyless layout that Logitech called a completely new keyboard in our press briefing.

The Pro X TKL can be connected via Lightspeed wireless, Bluetooth, or the included USB cable.

Starting with the design, the main visual difference is the addition of a volume roller and media keys across the top of the keyboard. The volume roller is very quiet and smooth. I love the quick adjustability that takes little effort when I’m in the heat of a match.

Three switch styles are available for the Pro X TKL – a red linear, blue clicky, and brown tactile. I have the brown switches which offer a light tactile actuation without being loud but they kind of lack the premium feel that I would hope to find in a $200 keyboard in 2023. Once again, make sure to check back later this week for our full review of the Pro X TKL.

9to5Toys’ Take

With the original Superlight getting a little long in the tooth but still getting frequent recommendations, it’s great to see a newly redesigned version hitting the market. A $10 price increase is never fun to see but given the new sensor, improved battery life, and high-performance switches, it’s not hard to justify the jump.

