Ninja’s 2023 model Double Oven air fryers return to all-time lows from $250 (Up to $80 off)

Amazon is now once again offering the Ninja DCT401 12-in-1 Double Oven with FlexDoor in stainless steel for $249.99 shipped. Regularly $330, this is $80 off the going rate and the lowest we can find. Today’s deal marks a return to the Amazon all-time low and only the third time we have seen it drop to $250 since release back in February. You’ll also find the higher-end model with the built-in thermometer we reviewed previously marked back down to $279.99 shipped from the usual $350 – the same historical pricing comparison applies here as well. Both models feature a Flex door setup that essentially delivers two separate ovens in one – “access just the top for quick meals and snacks, or open the full door so you can cook two meals, two ways on the top and bottom.” A 12-in-1 setup accommodates everything from baking and basic toasting to air frying and convection modes on the bottom alongside a dedicated pizza option. It also ships with two sheet pans, a pair of wire racks, air fry basket, and the removable crumb tray. Get a closer look right here and head below for more.

If the double oven setup is a bit much for you or you’re just looking for something more traditional, the Ninja SP101 will save you some cash. This toaster oven-style cooker will still, however, provide built-in our frying action alongside the toasting and baking and comes in at $180 shipped on Amazon.

On the at-home sous-vide side of things, the latest model Anova Nano cooker has now returned to $115 shipped. This deal comes within $1 of the best we have tracked since its release earlier this year when the brand added dual-band Wi-Fi “so you can browse, cook, and monitor meals whether you’re at home or on the move” alongside a two-line touchscreen readout right on the machine. Get a closer look right here.

Ninja DCT401 12-in-1 Double Oven features:

Creates two separate ovens. Access just the top for quick meals and snacks, or open the full door so you can cook 2 meals, 2 ways on the top and bottom. Two separate ovens prevents smells from crossing between ovens, so your flavors stay separate. Sync both independent ovens to cook 2 meals, 2 different ways that finish at the same time. Bake, broil, reheat, keep warm, bagel, and toast in the Top Rapid Oven. Air fry, convection bake, pizza, air roast, whole roast, and dehydrate in the Bottom Convection & Air Fry Oven.

