Review: Ninja Smart Double Oven makes weeknight meals quick and easy [Video]

The kitchen gadget gurus at Ninja have done it again. This time, the Ninja 12-in-1 Smart Double Oven with FlexDoor is pulling out all the stops. With 12 cooking functions and a family-sized capacity, this versatile countertop oven has a lot of exciting features for a beginner in the kitchen or even a seasoned foodie. For $349.99, you’ll be baking, air frying, toasting, and dehydrating in no time.

Flexdoor and Flavorseal Technology

With the easy-to-use FlexDoor, you can access the top portion of the oven on its own for quick meals and snacks, or you can use the full door function to cook two things in two different ways simultaneously. We found ourselves using the FlexDoor function to quickly toast sourdough bread in the morning or keep a large tray of Saturday morning pancakes warm with the “keep warm” setting.

The FlavorSeal technology prevents smells from crossing between ovens, so you can safely bake cookies in the top oven while a pizza bakes in the bottom oven without ruining one or the other.

12 cooking functions

The two separate sections offer different capabilities. Bake, broil, reheat, keep warm, bagel, and toast in the Top Rapid Oven. Air fry, convection bake, pizza, air roast, whole roast, and dehydrate in the Bottom Convection & Air Fry Oven. Altogether, there are a lot of functions to choose from for a countertop oven.

Ninja Smart Double Oven: What’s included

Two sheet pans, two wire racks, an air fry basket, a crumb tray, a 15-recipe guide, and a Foodi™ Smart Thermometer are included with the Ninja Smart Double Oven. Additional accessories are available for purchase, including a 12-cup muffin tin, casserole dish, and cutting board.

Smart finish technology

Imagine syncing both independent ovens to cook two separate meals, at two different temperatures, for two different cook times to all finish simultaneously – this would be impossible in a typical oven but is totally possible with this smart double oven. We found this setting to be so helpful on busy weeknights.

While the protein bakes in the bottom and the veggies bake in the top, we’re cleaning up the kitchen and setting the table. Not having to closely monitor the baking schedule and swap out pans while one part of dinner inevitably gets cold is a game changer.

Simply choose the settings for both ovens, pop the food in, and press the SmartFinish button on the front panel. Whichever oven has the shortest cook time is essentially placed on hold until it’s time to start cooking. There’s no need to monitor this; the oven will start cooking on its own while you do other things.

Ninja Smart Double Oven: Video

Ninja Smart Double Oven: Easy and fast meal making

Eliminating back-to-back cooking saves so much time on busy weeknights, while the two independent ovens let you cook a meal for young kids and a separate meal for the adults if need be. We enjoyed making a few of the recipes from the included cookbook: meatloaf, roasted potatoes, nachos, and quiche. The cooking chart in the back of the Inspiration Guide helped give a starting point for air frying and dehydrating.

Smart cook system

The Smart Cook System precisely monitors temperatures with the leave-in thermometer. The thermometer features handy magnetic storage to keep it tucked away and easily accessible while not in use.

Once the thermometer is plugged into the jack on the right side of the control panel, you can insert the thermometer into your chosen cut of meat and monitor its temperature throughout the entire cook time. From there, you have multiple ways of monitoring the temperature. I preferred the “doneness” setting so that the oven automatically turned off when the meat reached my desired temperature, and I could walk away without worrying about it overcooking.

If you select any type of poultry in the “preset” menu, it will automatically set the desired temperature for you to ensure the safety of the consumer. This is a nice touch.

Ninja Smart Double Oven: Other considerations

While this Ninja Smart Double Oven has many perks, there are a few drawbacks to consider. This unit is not small. If you often find yourself short on countertop space, this will use up quite a bit of it. It is smaller than a traditional oven, of course, so there would be many situations where the size is just right. However, it’s almost impossible to store it away in a cabinet when not in use. This oven would remain on the countertop at all times.

If you find yourself not using this oven very often, the price point may be a bit high. If you are using it as the only oven in a small apartment, though, it’s affordable. This all depends on how you’d find yourself using it.

While the included Inspiration Guide is helpful for getting to know your way around the oven, as a family with an experienced cook, we didn’t find the recipes to be dishes we would come back to again and again. It does give a nice starting point for someone who doesn’t have a lot of experience in the kitchen, though. We found this oven is easy to understand with a little practice, so we preferred to make our own recipes instead of the ones included.

9to5Toys’ Take

As a family that cooks meals at home every day of the week, the Ninja Smart Double Oven has been a great addition to our kitchen. We don’t feel like it will replace our traditional oven by any means, but we love how quickly this Ninja Smart Double Oven preheats while also allowing us to create a lot of different meals in different ways in less time. We’ve always wanted an air fryer and a dehydrator, and this unit allows us to have that and the ability to toast our morning bagel and bake our weeknight meals.

The unit is large, but it would take up even more space in our home to have a separate unit for each of its functions. We find ourselves using this Smart Double Oven daily, and I have a feeling it will continue that way.

