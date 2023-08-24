Latest Anova Nano sous-vide machine has you cooking like a pro back at the $115 low

Amazon is now offering the Anova Precision Cooker Nano 3.0 at $115 shipped. Regularly $150, this is 23% off the going rate and the best we can find. Today’s deal marks the second-time we have seen this model drop down to the Amazon all-time low since launching earlier this year. Anova updated its 850-watt entry-level model back in February, moving away from Bluetooth to dual-band Wi-Fi “so you can browse, cook, and monitor meals whether you’re at home or on the move.” You’ll also find the new two-line touch screen display offering up a little bit more real estate for “quickly viewing time and temperature on the same screen and manually controlling your cook straight from the device.” Head below for more details.

If you don’t already have something laying around, you’re going to need some kind of container to use as a water bath cooking vessel alongside your new Anova. This Rubbermaid model is a solid bet that comes in at well below most of the dedicated for sous-vide options and starts at under $15 Prime shipped on Amazon.

And while we are talking kitchen gear, be sure to swing by our home goods hub for the rest of the deals. This 14-piece stainless steel knife set and pine wood block at just $18 from Amazon is a notable highlight there and you can still load up on Solimo K-Cup pods down at just $0.23 per cup with 100-packs down at $23 on a range of different blends. Take a closer look at those while the price is still right as part of our previous deal coverage.

Anova Precision Cooker Nano 3.0 features:

For food nerds, by food nerds. Our most compact cooker is still huge on results. This latest iteration of our entry-level sous vide circulator adds key improvements as requested by food nerds, for an even sweeter deal on perfect meals. What’s different: 1) We upgraded Nano from bluetooth to dual band WiFi, so you can browse, cook, and monitor meals whether you’re at home or on the move. 2) A two-line touch screen display allows you to quickly view time and temperature on the same screen and manually control your cook straight from the device.

Big on technology, small on size. The 12.8-inch (32.5cm) Anova Precision Cooker Nano 3.0 stows away in a kitchen drawer, so your counters stay uncluttered and your new favorite cooking tool stays within reach.

Cook, browse recipes, and monitor your meals remotely via your mobile device. Whether you’re seeking inspiration for your next ambitious weekend meal, or just want to make an easy weeknight dinner — do it from anywhere via the connected Anova App.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!