Latest Anova Nano sous-vide machine has you cooking like a pro back at the $115 low

Justin Kahn -
AmazonHome GoodsAnova
Reg. $150 $115
a person preparing food on a table

Amazon is now offering the Anova Precision Cooker Nano 3.0 at $115 shipped. Regularly $150, this is 23% off the going rate and the best we can find. Today’s deal marks the second-time we have seen this model drop down to the Amazon all-time low since launching earlier this year. Anova updated its 850-watt entry-level model back in February, moving away from Bluetooth to dual-band Wi-Fi “so you can browse, cook, and monitor meals whether you’re at home or on the move.” You’ll also find the new two-line touch screen display offering up a little bit more real estate for “quickly viewing time and temperature on the same screen and manually controlling your cook straight from the device.” Head below for more details. 

If you don’t already have something laying around, you’re going to need some kind of container to use as a water bath cooking vessel alongside your new Anova. This Rubbermaid model is a solid bet that comes in at well below most of the dedicated for sous-vide options and starts at under $15 Prime shipped on Amazon. 

And while we are talking kitchen gear, be sure to swing by our home goods hub for the rest of the deals. This 14-piece stainless steel knife set and pine wood block at just $18 from Amazon is a notable highlight there and you can still load up on Solimo K-Cup pods down at just $0.23 per cup with 100-packs down at $23 on a range of different blends. Take a closer look at those while the price is still right as part of our previous deal coverage

Anova Precision Cooker Nano 3.0 features:

  • For food nerds, by food nerds. Our most compact cooker is still huge on results. This latest iteration of our entry-level sous vide circulator adds key improvements as requested by food nerds, for an even sweeter deal on perfect meals. What’s different: 1) We upgraded Nano from bluetooth to dual band WiFi, so you can browse, cook, and monitor meals whether you’re at home or on the move. 2) A two-line touch screen display allows you to quickly view time and temperature on the same screen and manually control your cook straight from the device.
  • Big on technology, small on size. The 12.8-inch (32.5cm) Anova Precision Cooker Nano 3.0 stows away in a kitchen drawer, so your counters stay uncluttered and your new favorite cooking tool stays within reach.
  • Cook, browse recipes, and monitor your meals remotely via your mobile device. Whether you’re seeking inspiration for your next ambitious weekend meal, or just want to make an easy weeknight dinner — do it from anywhere via the connected Anova App.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Anova

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

This Camplux mini-tank electric water heater hooks dire...
Skipping iPhone 15 next month? Anker’s new Nano L...
Oral-B’s Guide smart electric toothbrush uses Alexa f...
Today’s best Android app deals: Chicken Police, F...
Aqara’s recent mmWave Presence Sensor FP2 with Ho...
Complete your home DIY projects with SKIL’s 20V 6...
Native Union’s new 4-port 140W GaN charger featur...
Save $200 on Hiboy S2/Pro electric scooters with 19 MPH...
Load more...
Show More Comments