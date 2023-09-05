SanDisk’s all-metal USB-C/A 512GB flash drive hits Amazon all-time low at $36, more from $10

If this morning’s high-capacity 4TB SSD deal doesn’t deliver an ultra-portable enough solution for you, we have spotted some notable flash drive deals starting with the SanDisk 512GB Ultra Dual Drive Luxe model at $35.99 shipped. Regularly $42 and currently on sale for $40 directly from Western Digital, this model is now at the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal also ushers in a new Amazon all-time low on the half TB variant. This is a 2-in-1 flash drive with both USB-C and USB-A connectors for modern MacBooks (and presumably the upcoming iPhone 15) as well as legacy machines. All of that is wrapped up in the brand’s Luxe all-metal swivel housing as well. Head below for additional flash drive deals.

More flash drive deals:

As we mentioned above, Samsung’s 4TB T7 Shield portable SSD is now on sale at $70 off the going rate if you do need something more substantial. And while we are talking portable storage, be sure to check out the brand new flagship PRO Ultimate microSD lineup from Samsung that clocks in at 200MB/s is now available for purchase.

SanDisk 512GB Ultra Dual Drive Luxe Flash Drive features:

The all-metal, 2-in-1 flash drive with a reversible USB Type-C and a traditional Type-A connector.

Seamlessly move content between your USB Type-C smartphone, tablets and Macs and USB Type-A computers.

Free up space on your USB Type-C smartphone so you can take more photos.

Automatically back up photos using the SanDisk Memory Zone app.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!