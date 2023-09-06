Stow a pair of headphones on this dual metal hanger clamp at just $10.50 (45% off)

The official 6amLifestyle Amazon storefront is now offering its Under-Desk Dual Headphone Hanger for $10.44 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Be sure to hit the “redeem” deal button on the listing page or use code 7AQONCT9 at checkout score the discounted rate. Regularly $19, this is a solid 45% off and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal also marks the best price we have tracked all year at about $1 under our previous mention. 6amLifestyle might not be a well-known brand, but after going hands-on with its adhesive under-desk hanger, I can confidentially say it’s a smaller budget-friendly outfit that gets the job done, and at a particularly affordable rate. The metal clamp-style model on sale here is an even easier installation process and provides a more secure connection, if you ask me. This model also has a longer hanging shelf so you can easily get a pair of headphones, cables, and other accessories on it as well – it comes complete with rubber padding to safeguard your gear too. More details below.

As of right now there aren’t very many comparable options that come in for less I can confidentially recommend. However, if you are interested in the completely hidden-away under-desk option, the aforementioned model we reviewed is on sale for a touch less at just under $10 Prime shipped.

If you’re in the market for a new set of cans, dive into our hands-in impressions of the fantastic Sennheiser HD 660S2 Headphones as well as the new Skullcandy Crusher ANC 2 and Anker’s new Space One Headphones with drastically improved ANC. As for the deals and in-ear options, everything is waiting in our dedicated hub.

6amLifestyle Under-Desk Dual Headphone Hanger features:

Dual design allows you to store two sets of headphones under desk. 2.04in long arms make it ideal for all kinds of headphones, such as bluetooth headphones, wired headphones, gaming headphones, great for Bose, Beats, Sony, AKG, JBL, COWIN etc. Plus, the raised part is designed for holding your precious headphones well. Made from sturdy metal. Durable and Strong enough. Dual headphone hanger supports to hold two sets of headphones at the same time without bending or breaking. Max. Load up to 11lb. Suitable for hanging headphones and other heavy gadgets

