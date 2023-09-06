Nespresso Vertuo Next coffee machines regularly go for $169, but this refurb is $65 today

Nespresso Vertuo Next Coffee and Espresso Machine

Today only, Woot is giving folks a chance to score a regularly quite pricey Nespresso single-serve coffee and espresso machine at well below the going rate. These machines very rarely dip below the $100 range, if that, but you can now score a refurbished Nespresso Vertuo Next Coffee and Espresso Machine by De’Longhi for $64.99. Shipping is free for Prime members or with a $6 delivery fee otherwise. In new condition, this model carries a regular price tag of $169 and its currently selling on Amazon for $130 or more. This is about as affordable as it gets for a machine like this, coming in $1 below our previous refurbished mention. You’re looking at simple single-serve coffee and espresso for your morning routine or otherwise. It will “automatically adjust its brewing parameters to consistently deliver the best in cup result” alongside a slim compact design with a 37-ounce water reservoir, multiple cup size options, as well as your choice of single and double shot espresso. Ships with a 90-day Woot warranty. More deals and details below. 

At this point you’ll be hard-pressed to find very many options for single-serve espresso for less than the deal above. However, the entry-level Keurig K-Express Essentials Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker is currently selling for $59 shipped at Walmart in new condition. Not nearly as high-end a machine and far more basic in its functionality, but it will get the job done and save you some cash with a full new condition warranty in tow. 

Then go swing by our home goods guide for more kitchen upgrades at a discount. Just some of the deals you’ll find waiting for you in there include DASH’s portable USB blender for $30 as well as Ninja’s 2023 model Double Oven air fryers. The latter of which is now up to $80 off the going rate to deliver an alternative all-in-one cooking solution to your countertop that heats up far faster than your typical range. Get a closer look at that deal and more right here

Nespresso Vertuo Next features:

Nespresso Vertuo Next is the latest Vertuo Nespresso coffee and espresso maker with an all-new design for the ultimate brewing experience. In addition to its original espressos, Nespresso Vertuo Next produces an extraordinary cup of coffee with a smooth layer of crema, the signature of a truly great cup of coffee. The Vertuo coffee and espresso coffee machine conveniently makes 5-, 8-, and 18-oz coffee, and single and double espresso. 

