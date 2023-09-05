Amazon is offering the DASH Portable USB Blender for $29.99 shipped. Down from $40, this 25% discount remains the lowest price that we have tracked, matching the previous lowest markdown. This 16-ounce personal blender is a great solution for making individualized blended smoothies, shakes, or juices at home or on-the-go. Featuring a powerful DC motor to ensure a smooth consistency in whatever blended beverages you may fancy, its rechargeable USB battery takes up to two hours to fully charge and can last for up to 20 blending cycles. Your purchase will also include a travel lid for portability, as well as recipe cards for a variety of treats.

Another simple and versatile device from DASH to add to your kitchen appliances is the Everyday Nonstick Electric Griddle, currently on Amazon for $35. Measuring 20-inches by 10.5-inches, this electric griddle is a perfect addition to your kitchen or camping equipment for your family meals â€“ without the need for multiple pots and pans. With a quick insertion of the heat probe and turn of the dial to your desired temperature, this griddle will be ready for use in mere minutes.

You can also check out our past coverage on the DASH Deluxe Electric Air Fryer Oven, which will allow you to enjoy more guilt-free food with this 1,700W deluxe air fryer, able to reduce fat by 70-80% without sacrificing flavor. You can also swing through our Home Goods hub for more deals on kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

DASH Portable USB Blender Features:

Dash 16 oz Personal USB Bottle Blender is the perfect solution for smoothies, protein shakes, and fruit juices, as well as iced drinks, soups, dressings, and dips. Rechargeable USB battery takes only 1-2 hours to fully charge and can last for up to 20 blending cycles; Cordless mini blender features a powerful DC motor for a smooth consistency in your blended beverages. Charge before first use. Electric blender features Japanese stainless steel blades that blend fruits and veggies with ease and wonâ€™t dull over time; Tritan bottle is incredibly durable and virtually unbreakable; Simple one-touch functionality.

