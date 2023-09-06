Land the latest Ring Video Doorbell with a Ring Stick Up Cam for $120 today ($200 value)

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering its Prime members a chance to score the Ring Video Doorbell with a Ring Stick Up Cam Battery for $119.99 shipped. Purchasing a Ring Video Doorbell and Ring Stick Up Cam Battery individually will run you a total of $200. Today’s offer is the lowest price we have tracked on this particular bundle with a solid up to $80 in savings. You’re looking at a 1080p video doorbell solution that lets you “see, hear, and speak to anyone from your phone, tablet, or PC.” Features include motion detection, enhanced night vision, privacy zones, and automatic notifications when something triggers the motion detector – it can be powered via battery or connect to existing doorbell wires. The Ring Stick Cam delivers much of the same experience anywhere inside your home for extra peace of mind, to check in on the pets, and comes with your usual Alexa support. Head below for more.

If you’re just looking for something more basic to keep an eye on things inside the home, the All-new Ring Indoor Cam (2nd Gen) is a notable option. This 2023 release comes in at $60 shipped to deliver color night vision, 1080p video feeds, two-way talk back action, as well as a video privacy cover.

Then swing by our smart home hub for more deals including details on the restock of Philips Hue restocks Festavia smart Christmas lights and this offer on ecobee’s 1080p SmartCamera at $69. Now sitting at a 2023 low, this model delivers HomeKit Secure Video to your setup alongside direct Wi-Fi connectivity, and 180-degree field of view. Get a closer look while the price is right in yesterday’s coverage.

Ring Video Doorbell features:

This bundle includes Ring Video Doorbell, Satin Nickel and Ring Stick Up Cam Battery, White.

1080p HD video doorbell with enhanced features that let you see, hear, and speak to anyone from your phone, tablet, or PC.

An update from the original Ring Video Doorbell, enjoy improved motion detection, privacy zones and audio privacy, and crisper night vision.

Receive mobile notifications when anyone presses your doorbell or triggers your built-in motion sensors.

Powered by the built-in rechargeable battery or connects to existing doorbell wires for constant power.

Easily setup by connecting your Ring Video Doorbell to wifi through the Ring app and mounting with the included tools.

With a Ring Protect Plan (subscription sold separately), record all your videos, review what you missed for up to 180 days, and share videos and photos.

