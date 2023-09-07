Score the popular 2TB Samsung 980 PRO heatsink SSD today at $124 (Reg. $190)

Amazon is now offering the 2TB Samsung 980 PRO PCIe Gen 4 NVMe M.2 Internal Solid-State Drive with Heatsink for $124.17 shipped. Regularly $190 directly from Samsung these days where it is now on sale for $130, this is the current lowest price we can find. While there have been a few fleeting deals for less, today’s offer is among the best we have tracked on Amazon for one of the more popular options out there. It also comes in at about $25 under the ongoing all-time low on the slightly faster 990 PRO at $150 and has been fetching between the $140 and $200 at Amazon this year. This is the 980 PRO with an integrated heatsink meaning it can upgrade both your PC battlestation or a PlayStation 5. Features include a PCIe Gen 4 interface in the M.2 form-factor alongside speeds up to 7,000MB/s with the ability to “disperse heat, maintain speed, and prevent downtime caused by overheating on PlayStation 5 and PC.” Head over to our hands-on review for a detailed look and down below for more.

An obvious lower-cost solution would be to drop down to the 1TB model with the heatsink that’s selling for $80 on Amazon. But if you can do without the extra heat management system, the standard issue 980 PRO is selling for $60 shipped on Amazon right now.

But if it’s the serious speeds you’re after, the new Gen5 models from Crucial are where it’s at. Now some of the fastest options on the market, we are tracking price drops on both the 1TB and 2TB heatsink models that clock in at up to 12,400MB/s with the usual M.2 form-factor. You can get a closer look at these options while they are still on sale in our previous deal coverage right here.

Samsung 980 PRO SSD features:

The integrated heatsink disperses heat to maintain speed, power efficiency, and thermal control, preventing downtime from overheating on Playstation 5 and PCs…Powered by an in-house controller designed to harmonize the flash memory components and the interface for top speed – with a PCIe 4.0 interface that’s 2x faster than PCIe 3.0 SSDs and 12x faster than Samsung SATA SSDs…Uses Samsung’s own nickel-coated high-end controller to deliver effective thermal control of the NAND chip; With the added heatsink, play confidently on PS5 gaming consoles & PC computers without performance drops from overheating.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!