Onvis HomeKit door and window sensor with Thread lands at $23 low (Reg. $30)

The official Onvis Amazon storefront is now offering its Thread-enabled HomeKit Door Contact Sensor for $22.99 Prime shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Delivery is free in orders over $25. Down from the usual $30 price tag, today’s offer is landing at the all-time low for only the second time. It’s the best since May, and clocks in at $7 off or $2 under our previous mention. Having just hit the scene, these new Onvis contact sensors arrive to deliver Thread and HomeKit control for automating your space in the new year. Ideal for adding some extra security into the mix or setting routines to run based on when a door opens or closes, the sensors will let you take your smart home to the next level. We’ve previously gone hands-on with Onvis gear and walked away impressed, too.

Today’s discounts are the best offers around when it comes to upgrading your setup with a Thread-enabled accessory. Other options on the market that offer the same feature set as the lead deal, like the popular Eve Door and Window Sensor, will set you back far more than the lead deal right now at $40. But if you’re already invested in Aqara’s smart home ecosystem or at least looking for reason to jump in, the brand makes its own contact sensor that sells for just a fraction of the price as the Onvis solution above at just $14.

Speaking of Aqara, the brand’s recently-released mmWave Presence Sensor FP2 will let you get even more out of your HomeKit setup. Instead of just monitoring when a door or window is opened and closed, this sensor relies on mmWave technology in order to actually keep tabs on movement around your space. That lets you supercharge automations with even more granular data. It’s also on sale right now, and drops down to a new $71 Amazon low.

The Onvis contact sensor now is upgraded to support Thread – This allow you get instant alerts when windows or doors open in your home.It can control other HomeKit-accessories when you are away home which requires HomePod mini and Apple TV. Onvis Thread-enabled door sensor works exclusively with Apple HomeKit. Creating home automations with other HomeKit enabled accessories. For example, with the front door opened, the hallway lights can be turn on automatically.

