Declutter your work surface with Elevation Lab’s under-desk shelf at just $19 (37% off)

We are big fans of the Elevation Lab AirTag accessories as well as its popular Anchor under-desk headphone hanger. But another one of its notable accessories is the Elevation Shelf. The under-desk storage shelf and organizer is now on sale for $18.95 via its official Amazon storefront with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $30, this is 37% off the going rate and the best price we can find. Today’s deal also comes in at $1 below both our previous mention and the price drop we saw over the Black Friday festivities last year. Designed to help organize and declutter your workspace, it provides some storage space neatly tucked up under your desk. It attaches by way of the included 3M adhesive or the included wood screws and is made of “premium fiber-reinforced” material with a small port hole on the back so you can run charging cables through if needed. More details below.

It’s not easy to recommend the other no-name takes on under-desk shelving at a price like today’s – I have not personally used any other models out there and at $19, likely wouldn’t want to. But if you would like to peruse some of the options out there, you’ll find all of the $19 and under models waiting on Amazon at this link.

While we are talking workspace upgrades, be sure to scope out the gorgeous new metal and cork desk trays from Grovemade as well as its Note-Taking bundle we reviewed previously and the Journey MagSafe charging desk mat.

But if you’re looking for a new work surface all together, FlexiSpot’s Labor Day sale prices are still alive and well with new all-time lows on its E7 Pro standing desk and much more. All of the details you need on those offers are waiting in our previous deal coverage.

Elevation Lab Elevation Shelf features:

Adds under-desk storage in seconds.

Declutters your desk.

Mounts in seconds with secure 3M VHB. (Wood screws also included for higher weight capacity and for unfinished surfaces that adhesive doesn’t work on.)

Great for stand up desks – raises/lowers with desk.

Premium fiber-reinforced construction.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!