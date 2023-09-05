FlexiSpot is keeping the Labor Day weekend savings rolling into the work week with its annual sale. Offering some of the best discounts to date and certainly of the season, shipping is free across the board. Really leaning into that sentiment, the savings kick off with theÂ new FlexiSpot E7 ProÂ at $449.99 for the frame itself. Normally fetching $600, this $150 discount is landing at a new all-time low. Itâ€™s $50 under our previous mention, and one of the first offers weâ€™ve seen to date. Those same savings carry over to the full kits with included desktopsÂ fromÂ $529.99, though a particular highlight has the solid wood desktop modelÂ atÂ $669.99. Thatâ€™s $220 off and delivering some added savings on what is likely the most popular solution at $70 below previous mentions.

The latest addition to the FlexiSpot family, the new E7 Pro arrives with a few upgrades from more affordable models in the lineup. It notably has a dual crossbeam design and more powerful motor that means it can now support up to 440 pounds â€“ an improvement from 355-pound capacities weâ€™ve seen elsewhere in its stable. It also has a wider range of adjustable heights, now going as low as 25 inches or as high as 50.6 inches. Other novel additions like a refreshed cord management system round out the package.

Now I hear you, a more affordable option is more your speed for making the switch over to a standing desk for the first time. FlexiSpot luckily has your back withÂ a series of other discountsÂ for these post Prime Day savings. StartingÂ fromÂ $150, there are some ultra-affordable solutions to get you started with the sitting and standing workflow that so many of us have already adopted. We break down some additional top picks below the fold, though you could just go check out everything getting in on the holiday weekend savingsÂ right here.

If youâ€™re looking for a little more hands-on insight from what FlexiSpot and its standing desks are all about, we just took a hands-on look at the new Q8 Comhar Pro. Delivering a notable upgrade to our videographer Jordanâ€™s setup, we break down just how one of the brandâ€™s latest releases stacks up.

FlexiSpot E7 Pro standing desk features:

The E7 Pro isnâ€™t like any other standing desk. Itâ€™s the most stable desk there is. During the ups as well as the downs, youâ€™ll have a workday that goes smoothly. Its enhanced motor is more powerful than the regular dual motor â€“ it adjusts smoothly and faster than any other standing desk on the market. Other standing desks are made out of light and flimsy aluminum. But this solid standing desk is built to last with its thickened legs and automotive-grade steel.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!