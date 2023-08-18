Grovemade upgrades your workstation with gorgeous new metal and cork desk trays

The new Grovemade desk trays have arrived. Following the launch of its gorgeous Note-Taking bundle, consisting of the Rail stand, ceramic-coated metal notebook, and the letter organizer we reviewed previously, the brand is back with another beautiful accoutrement for desk, and arguably an even useful one this time. The desk trays are once emptying the premium materials we have come to love from the brand to deliver some organization compartments for your desk top. Head below for a closer look at the new Grovemade desk trays.

Upgrade your workstation with new Grovemade desk trays

The Grovemade desk trays come in three sizes: small, medium, and large. They are designed to work as a sort of modular drawer system that hangs under the brand’s Desk Shelf, but can also be used on their own resting atop any surface you might need them on.

When paired with the Grovemade Desk Shelf and Desk Pad, the Desk Tray gives you the storage and organization you need without taking up precious desk space. Slide it out when you need to sketch or take a note, and slide it right back in to get your tools out of sight. A natural cork base protects your desk.

They, as we touched on above, are “made the hard way” by hand in the USA and “finished to perfection” – in my experience, just about all of the Grovemade gear follows this design ethos and is always expertly crafted.

This time around the brand is making use of 5052 aluminum for the frame and natural cork on the inside. They are available with light or dark interiors, the former of which presents a natural cork color, and the latter is tinted a darker charcoal color by way of Japanese Sumi Ink.

The desk tray comes in three sizes—large, for holding everything, slots into our desk shelf compartment cleanly for a single storage solution. Medium and small offer simplified pockets, for smaller items or those you want separated. Small plus medium measures the same as one large. Pair all three for a complete storage solution in your desk shelf.

The new small, medium, and large Grovemade desk trays are now available for purchase at $90 directly from the brand’s official site. As gorgeous as they are and as impressed as I always am with Grovemade’s craftsmanship, that’s an expensive desk tray. If you’re not the type to appreciate this kind of thing or just don’t want to spend that kind of cash on a small tray, check out some of the wood and metal alternatives on Amazon at a fraction of the price:

Fellowes Workstation Letter Desk Tray $10

Rolodex Wood Tones Letter-Size Tray $18

Vintage Wood & Metal Letter Trays $26

Kirigen Wooden Stackable Office Letter Organizer $30

Acrylic/wood desk organizer $37

