Save up to 30% on Anker PowerExtend power strips with USB-C and more starting at $12

Rikka Altland -
AmazonAnker
Reg. $15+ From $12
a close up of electronics

Amazon today is discounting an assortment of Anker power strips and surge protectors starting at $12. Many of these come equipped with USB-C to power more than just gear that plugs into AC outlets, and everything ships free for Prime members or in orders over $25. A favorite has the 3-Outlet Cube with 20W USB-C marked down to $14.98. It’s 25% off the usual $20 price tag and marking a return to the year’s best price. Sporting a compact build that plugs right into the wall, this power strip is a notable way to streamline the bedside table or desk setup with three full AC outlets. That’s alongside a pair of 2.4A USB-A ports, and the real star of the show being a 20W USB-C output for plugging in your iPhone and other gear. 

Another highlight has the Anker GaNPrime 65W USB-C Power Strip at $43.99, down from its usual $70 price tag to match the all-time low for only the second time. Anker’s GanPrime Power Strip arrives with a compact build that is perfectly suited for a streamlined nightstand or tagging along when traveling with two AC outlets and 65W of power for its dual USB-C and single USB-A slot.

Other Anker power strip discounts:

Then make sure to go check out Anker’s new releases from IFA last week. The brand is back in a big way thanks to a fall collection of gear including its latest iPhone 15 accessories from the MagGo lineup. These adopt Qi2 in order to deliver some fresh new form-factors, which debut alongside an updated Anker Nano charging lineup. Go check it all out in our launch coverage.

Anker Power Strip Cube features:

Transform a single wall outlet into 2 USB ports, 1 USB-C port, and 3 AC outlets to power up to 6 devices simultaneously. Charge phones, tablets, and more at up to 20W via the USB-C port, or 12W via the USB-A ports (15W total shared output across all 3 ports). Equipped with a 7-point safety system featuring fire resistance, circuit-overload protection, short-circuit protection, and more.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Anker

About the Author

Rikka Altland

Rikka Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

ECO-WORTHY’s 100W solar panel adapts to other pow...
Razer launches new ultra-lightweight BlackShark V2 Hype...
lululemon’s weekly specials are live! Find deals ...
ASUS ROG Strix Flare II gaming keyboard with AniMe Matr...
9to5Toys Daily: September 8 2023 – M1 iPad Pro from $...
Score the 2023 PowerA mobile Xbox controller clip with ...
Save over $1,300 on Samsung’s latest 120Hz 85-inc...
Philips Hue Lily spotlight kit includes three outdoor H...
Load more...
Show More Comments