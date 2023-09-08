Save up to 30% on Anker PowerExtend power strips with USB-C and more starting at $12

Amazon today is discounting an assortment of Anker power strips and surge protectors starting at $12. Many of these come equipped with USB-C to power more than just gear that plugs into AC outlets, and everything ships free for Prime members or in orders over $25. A favorite has the 3-Outlet Cube with 20W USB-C marked down to $14.98. It’s 25% off the usual $20 price tag and marking a return to the year’s best price. Sporting a compact build that plugs right into the wall, this power strip is a notable way to streamline the bedside table or desk setup with three full AC outlets. That’s alongside a pair of 2.4A USB-A ports, and the real star of the show being a 20W USB-C output for plugging in your iPhone and other gear.

Another highlight has the Anker GaNPrime 65W USB-C Power Strip at $43.99, down from its usual $70 price tag to match the all-time low for only the second time. Anker’s GanPrime Power Strip arrives with a compact build that is perfectly suited for a streamlined nightstand or tagging along when traveling with two AC outlets and 65W of power for its dual USB-C and single USB-A slot.

Other Anker power strip discounts:

Then make sure to go check out Anker’s new releases from IFA last week. The brand is back in a big way thanks to a fall collection of gear including its latest iPhone 15 accessories from the MagGo lineup. These adopt Qi2 in order to deliver some fresh new form-factors, which debut alongside an updated Anker Nano charging lineup. Go check it all out in our launch coverage.

Anker Power Strip Cube features:

Transform a single wall outlet into 2 USB ports, 1 USB-C port, and 3 AC outlets to power up to 6 devices simultaneously. Charge phones, tablets, and more at up to 20W via the USB-C port, or 12W via the USB-A ports (15W total shared output across all 3 ports). Equipped with a 7-point safety system featuring fire resistance, circuit-overload protection, short-circuit protection, and more.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!