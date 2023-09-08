LEGO’s Viking Ship and the Midgard Serpent set pairs perfectly with new Viking Village at $92 low

Just after seeing the all-new Viking Village revealed, Amazon is now offering the LEGO Creator 3-in-1 Viking Ship and The Midgard Serpent set for $91.99 shipped. Down from $120, today’s offer amounts to 23% in savings and is a new all-time low. It’s $3 below the previous best price, now clocking in as the first discount in a few months, too. Not to mention, we couldn’t have asked for a more well-timed discount to go alongside the new expansion to LEGO’s reboot of the viking theme.

Drawing inspiration from the classic 2005 LEGO Vikings theme, the new Viking Ship and the Midgard Serpent set stacks up to 1,192 pieces and assembles one of the most detailed longships we’ve seen in LEGO form to date. Alongside the main build, there is also two other models you can build out of the bricks to deliver on the Creator 3-in-1 branding. Both are just as Viking themed, and assemble a menacing wolf to go alongside a little house with some livestock side builds.

This 3-in-1 viking ship also pairs incredibly well with the upcoming Viking Village set. It was just revealed last month ahead of its October 1 release, and assembles a detailed little Nordic town. The 2,103 pieces included in the set also means you’re getting four different viking minifigures, alongside everything else you can read about in our announcement coverage.

LEGO Viking Ship and the Midgard Serpent features:

LEGO fans will be thrilled to build 3 different Viking toys with this action-packed 3 in 1 set. They can build a Viking Ship with a Midgard Serpent, a Viking house with a toy dragon and a brick-built cow, or a Fenris wolf figure next to a tree with hidden jewels. The set features 4 Viking minifigures armed with weapons so kids can create their own scenes and stories. Children can play out endless thrilling Viking adventures on land and sea with this awesome 3 in 1 building toy.

