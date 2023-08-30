Here’s our first look at LEGO’s upcoming 2,100-piece Viking Village, launching on October 1

Today, we’re getting our first look at the latest LEGO Ideas creations. The new LEGO Viking Village will be hitting store shelves later this fall in October with a $130 price tag and over 2,100 bricks.

LEGO Viking Village revealed

The new LEGO Viking Village doesn’t arrive from the typical Ideas pipeline of creations that we typically see, instead emerging as the winner of a fan vote from last fall. In partnership with Target, fans were able to vote on which design out of three different kits who had previously been overlooked in the official LEGO Ideas reviews to turn into the next real set. Ultimately winning the contest, the LEGO Viking Village was locked in last August as one of the latest Ideas creations. Now we’re finally seeing how the official model stacks up.

Arriving as set number 21343, the new LEGO Viking Village stacks up to 2,103 pieces and includes four minifigures. The build rests on a series of blue plates to really pull off the waterfront look, and features three main structures. In addition to some signature Viking architecture, there’s also a watch tower with a rope bridge and pier. Not to mention, a very display-worthy build.

Excuse the blurry photos, but we have at least a very good idea of what to expect from the kit. We should be seeing an official reveal likely tomorrow morning on August 31. But until then, this is your first look at the upcoming creation for launching in a couple of months.

Rowing into battle on October 1

Launching on October 1, the new LEGO Viking Village will be exclusive to both LEGO’s official shop as well as Target storefronts. It’ll be retailing for $129.99 when it does launch later this fall.

Today’s reveal also marks the latest installment from the Ideas theme. Earlier this month, we saw the new Insects kit before it launches on September 1. Plus, we’re also only a few months away from the new LEGO Ideas Orient Express rolling onto the scene.

9to5Toys’ Take

Vikings are making a big comeback in the LEGO world, and their new village set is as good as it gets! At least for the $130 price tag, which looks to deliver one of the better values we’ve seen in a kit as of late. It’s a great companion to the LEGO Viking Ship and The Midgard Serpent set that came out a few years ago, which to me is frankly too good of a companion to the new Ideas creation.

