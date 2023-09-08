Save over $1,300 on Samsung’s latest 120Hz 85-inch QN85C 4K Smart TV at $2,488 (Amazon low)

Justin Kahn -
AmazonHDTVSamsungHome Theater
$1,300 off $2,488

Amazon is now offering the giant 2023 model 85-inch Samsung Class QN85C NEO QLED 4K Smart TV for $2,487.95 shipped. Regularly $3,800, you’re looking at over $1,310 in savings here for the lowest price we can find. This deal is now undercutting the $2,600 offer at Best Buy to deliver a new Amazon all-time low in the process. This 2023 model 85-incher delivers a 120Hz panel with full array local backlight dimming alongside Neo Quantum HDR dynamic contrast “to best fit each scene, helping showcase more accurate colors.” Dolby Atmos audio and Alexa voice commands also join the Samsung Game Hub where you can “stream your favorite games right from your TV” with no console required. Around back you’ll find four HDMI 2.1 inputs alongside all of the usual Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and USB fixings. Head below for more Samsung TV deals. 

The Samsung 4K TV deals, including both 2023 models and previous-generation displays alongside The Frame and a series of specialty displays, don’t stop there. Amazon’s latest Samsung home theater sale is loaded with options starting from $648 shipped on the TVs and closer to $250 on the sound bars. Browse through everything on this landing page

Be sure to also scope out this notable all-time low offer we spotted on the Samsung AI-powered 77-Inch OLED 4K smart TV as well as this 75-inch 2023 QLED 4K Q60C model at $1,150

And for some more modestly priced options that also released this year, we are still tracking all-time lows on Hisense’s 2023 model mini-LED smart Google TV lineup from under $400 shipped (up to $470 off). 

Samsung Class QN85C NEO QLED 4K Smart TV features:

See every freckle on your favorite actor’s face thanks to the huge grid of Samsung’s ultra-precise Quantum Mini LEDs that take control of the individual zones of light in your picture for sensational color and contrast. Whether streaming an HD movie, watching sports or looking at home videos, experience it transformed into sharp 4K resolution with our high-performance, AI-powered processor upgrading content scene by scene. Discover variety in every frame—with Neo Quantum HDR’s dynamic contrast and brilliant colors, all in 4K resolution; Contrast is adjusted to best fit each scene, helping showcase more accurate colors. 

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

HDTV

Here's you'll find all of the best HDTV deals, both 1080p and 4K. Since 2015, many of the top releases from Samsung, VIZIO, LG and…
Samsung Home Theater

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Razer launches new ultra-lightweight BlackShark V2 Hype...
lululemon’s weekly specials are live! Find deals ...
ASUS ROG Strix Flare II gaming keyboard with AniMe Matr...
9to5Toys Daily: September 8 2023 – M1 iPad Pro from $...
Score the 2023 PowerA mobile Xbox controller clip with ...
Philips Hue Lily spotlight kit includes three outdoor H...
Save $150 on Gigabyte’s M28U 28-inch gaming monit...
Discover Samsung sale early access now live with Z Fold...
Load more...
Show More Comments