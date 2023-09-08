Save over $1,300 on Samsung’s latest 120Hz 85-inch QN85C 4K Smart TV at $2,488 (Amazon low)

Amazon is now offering the giant 2023 model 85-inch Samsung Class QN85C NEO QLED 4K Smart TV for $2,487.95 shipped. Regularly $3,800, you’re looking at over $1,310 in savings here for the lowest price we can find. This deal is now undercutting the $2,600 offer at Best Buy to deliver a new Amazon all-time low in the process. This 2023 model 85-incher delivers a 120Hz panel with full array local backlight dimming alongside Neo Quantum HDR dynamic contrast “to best fit each scene, helping showcase more accurate colors.” Dolby Atmos audio and Alexa voice commands also join the Samsung Game Hub where you can “stream your favorite games right from your TV” with no console required. Around back you’ll find four HDMI 2.1 inputs alongside all of the usual Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and USB fixings. Head below for more Samsung TV deals.

The Samsung 4K TV deals, including both 2023 models and previous-generation displays alongside The Frame and a series of specialty displays, don’t stop there. Amazon’s latest Samsung home theater sale is loaded with options starting from $648 shipped on the TVs and closer to $250 on the sound bars. Browse through everything on this landing page.

Be sure to also scope out this notable all-time low offer we spotted on the Samsung AI-powered 77-Inch OLED 4K smart TV as well as this 75-inch 2023 QLED 4K Q60C model at $1,150.

And for some more modestly priced options that also released this year, we are still tracking all-time lows on Hisense’s 2023 model mini-LED smart Google TV lineup from under $400 shipped (up to $470 off).

Samsung Class QN85C NEO QLED 4K Smart TV features:

See every freckle on your favorite actor’s face thanks to the huge grid of Samsung’s ultra-precise Quantum Mini LEDs that take control of the individual zones of light in your picture for sensational color and contrast. Whether streaming an HD movie, watching sports or looking at home videos, experience it transformed into sharp 4K resolution with our high-performance, AI-powered processor upgrading content scene by scene. Discover variety in every frame—with Neo Quantum HDR’s dynamic contrast and brilliant colors, all in 4K resolution; Contrast is adjusted to best fit each scene, helping showcase more accurate colors.

