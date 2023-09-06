SAMSUNG’s AI-powered 77-Inch OLED 4K smart TV hits new all-time low for $2,600 ($998 off)

Amazon is offering the SAMSUNG 77-Inch Class OLED 4K Smart TV for $2,599.99 shipped. Down from $3,597.99, this 28% discount gives you a total of $998 in savings. Coming in just $62 above the lowest used price for this product, this markdown is a new all-time low. This is a perfect opportunity to upgrade you home theatre, with its 77-inch OLED display and AI-powered 4K resolution that provides you with incredible detail and unbelievable brightness. You’ll also experience a more dynamic soundscape thanks to Dolby Atmos, while the Object Tracking Sound Lite feature moves the sound in three dimensions alongside the action on your screen. It even comes with its own gaming hub – whether its console games, streaming games, or more, you’ll have easier access to games, standalone apps, and accessories all located together in one place. It includes a solar cell remote with its own solar panel for charging that has a built-in microphone to use with your preferred voice assistant.

And since you’re already shelling out the money to upgrade your TV, why not take it a step further and upgrade your audio even further? Amazon is offering the SAMSUNG HW-Q600B 3.1.2ch Soundbar for $285. By pairing this soundbar with the above TV, your audio will be thrust into a far more immersive experience, with the devices syncing up to operate as one.

And perhaps your more of a nomadic person who prefers bringing a home theatre experience with them wherever they go? If so, check out the far more affordable option in the Anker Nebula Mars II Portable Projector. Equipped with dual 10W speakers that provide you with an immersive sound experience without the need for extra equipment, it also features a 720p resolution and 500 lumens of brightness to guarantee a clear picture wherever you choose to set up, indoors or out.

SAMSUNG 77-Inch Class OLED 4K Smart TV Features:

Prepare to be captivated. Whether you prefer dramatic thrillers or fantasy football, lose yourself in the viewing adventure with a contrast-rich picture. Let your picture do the talking with the sleek and thin LaserSlim design. You’ll see pure blacks, bright whites and dramatic color, while the audio pulls you into the action thanks to Dolby Atmos™® built-in and Object Tracking Sound Lite. The Samsung OLED experience doesn’t stop there—shifting adventures is a breeze with access to the latest Smart TV apps and Samsung Gaming Hub. *Utilizes AI-Based formulas. **S90C 55″ – 77″ have Quantum HDR OLED. ***Q-Series and S-Series soundbars sold separately. ****S90C 55″ – 77” have Motion Xcelerator Turbo Pro (up to 144hz with compatible PC-connected content). *****High speed internet connection, additional gaming service subscriptions and compatible controller required.

