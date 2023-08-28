New lows hit Hisense’s 2023 model mini-LED smart Google TV lineup from $400 ($470 off)

We are now tracking new all-time lows on the 2023 model Hisense U6, U7, and U8 4K smart Google TVs. First up, you’ll find the 55-, 65-, and 75-inch Class U6 Series ULED mini-LED Google Smart TVs down at $399.99, $549.99, and $729.99 shipped. Regularly $580, $800, and $1,200 respectively at Best Buy where they are now matched, this is up to $470 in savings. All three deals undercut our previous mentions and deliver new Amazon all-time low pricing. You’re looking at mini-LED tech with full array local dimming for a brighter image and greater contrast as well as support for Variable Refresh Rate gaming, automatic low-latency mode (ALLM), Dolby Vision, and four HDMI inputs. All of which joins Google Assistant and Alexa voice command support as well as the brand’s “bezel-less” design, built-in Bluetooth, a voice remote, and Apple’s AirPlay 2. Head below for more details and deals not he higher-end HDMI 2.1, 120Hz models.

More 2023 model Hisense smart Google TV lows:

Hisense U6 ULED mini-LED Google Smart TV features:

The U6 Series continues Hisense’s mission to bring leading-edge technology to everyone. Adding Mini-LED and over 4X the local dimming zones in 2023, along with Quantum Dot Color and Dolby Vision / Dolby Atmos, the U6 series delivers must-have features for uncompromising performance and value. The U6 series incorporates Dolby Vision IQ to its already long list of supported HDR formats. Dolby Vision IQ leverages the full intelligence of your TV to deliver a perfect picture in your room at every moment. I

