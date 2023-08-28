New lows hit Hisense’s 2023 model mini-LED smart Google TV lineup from $400 ($470 off)

Justin Kahn -
AmazonHDTVHome TheaterHisense
$470 off From $400

We are now tracking new all-time lows on the 2023 model Hisense U6, U7, and U8 4K smart Google TVs. First up, you’ll find the 55-, 65-, and 75-inch Class U6 Series ULED mini-LED Google Smart TVs down at $399.99, $549.99, and $729.99 shipped. Regularly $580, $800, and $1,200 respectively at Best Buy where they are now matched, this is up to $470 in savings. All three deals undercut our previous mentions and deliver new Amazon all-time low pricing. You’re looking at mini-LED tech with full array local dimming for a brighter image and greater contrast as well as support for Variable Refresh Rate gaming, automatic low-latency mode (ALLM), Dolby Vision, and four HDMI inputs. All of which joins Google Assistant and Alexa voice command support as well as the brand’s “bezel-less” design, built-in Bluetooth, a voice remote, and Apple’s AirPlay 2. Head below for more details and deals not he higher-end HDMI 2.1, 120Hz models. 

More 2023 model Hisense smart Google TV lows:

Check out LG’s new 27-inch hybrid touchscreen tablet TV in a box and then dive into this deal on Amazon’s All-new 43-inch Omni QLED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV. If you’re looking for a more modest display for the kitchen, smaller bedroom, or something along those lines, Amazon’s latest in-house models deliver some notable bang for your buck, especially with the sale prices you’ll find live right here. You’ll also want to head over to our home theater hub for some higher-end options and additional deals to upgrade your entertainment center. 

Hisense U6 ULED mini-LED Google Smart TV features:

The U6 Series continues Hisense’s mission to bring leading-edge technology to everyone. Adding Mini-LED and over 4X the local dimming zones in 2023, along with Quantum Dot Color and Dolby Vision / Dolby Atmos, the U6 series delivers must-have features for uncompromising performance and value. The U6 series incorporates Dolby Vision IQ to its already long list of supported HDR formats. Dolby Vision IQ leverages the full intelligence of your TV to deliver a perfect picture in your room at every moment. I

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

HDTV

Here's you'll find all of the best HDTV deals, both 1080p and 4K. Since 2015, many of the top releases from Samsung, VIZIO, LG and…
Home Theater Hisense

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Oral-B Pro 5000 LED Bluetooth electric toothbrush hits ...
EcoSmart 7.2 kW Electric Water Heater boosts existing t...
Rare deal hits Samsung’s T7 Touch Portable SSD wi...
9to5Toys Daily: August 28, 2023 – M2 Pro MacBook Pro ...
Anker’s SOLIX F1200 Power Station hits new all-ti...
Golf Galaxy Summer Clearance Event takes up to 60% off ...
Native Union’s 2-in-1 Belt Cable Duo is equal par...
Sony’s regularly $230 ANC spatial audio INZONE H7...
Load more...
Show More Comments