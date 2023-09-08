Today’s best Android app deals: Towaga, Superbrothers, Stomped!, and much more

Justin Kahn -
Apps GamesAndroidGoogle Play
Reg. $1+ FREE+

This afternoon’s collection of the best Android game and app deals are now ready courtesy of Google Play. Just make sure you dive into the early access Discover Samsung sale loaded with the brand’s latest releases, bundles, trade-in credits, and much more. As for the software, today’s deals are headlined by titles like Superbrothers Sword & Sworcery, Towaga: Among Shadows, Stomped!, The Bug Butcher, Suzy Cube, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Android game and app deals. 

Best Android apps and games on sale:

More Android game and app deals still live

Towaga Among Shadows features:

In Towaga: Among Shadows you will learn to master the light in order to exorcise hordes of enraged creatures firmly set upon tearing you to shreds. Your skill and perseverance will be sorely tested while fighting on foot in the jungle or soaring through the skies above the peaks of the highest temples.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

Android

Google Play

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Shark’s Matrix robotic vacuum uses AI-learning to...
Marey’s compact electric tankless water heater ke...
Greenworks’ pole saw and hedge trimmer combo fall...
Original Peloton Bike sees $200 discount to $1,245 at A...
Drop 18TB of extra WD Elements storage space on your de...
Review: Denon PerL Pro deliver exceptional ANC and pers...
Cruise up to 30 miles on the Jetson Bolt Pro e-bike at ...
BirdBike e-bike drops to $739 alongside Greenworks hand...
Load more...
Show More Comments