Apple’s Magic Keyboards bring Touch ID to your macOS desktop from $134

Amazon is now offering the Apple Magic Keyboard with Touch ID for $134 shipped. Normally fetching $149, you’re now looking at the third-best discount of the year and the first chance to save in a few months. If you’re more partial to the full keyboard layout, Amazon also sells the Magic Keyboard with Touch ID and a Numeric Keypad for $159.99. That’s $19 off the usual $179 going rate and landing at the second-best price to date at within $1 of the low. We break down the full experience below the fold, detailing just what these Touch ID keyboards deliver.

Apple’s latest Magic Keyboard elevates your desktop workstation with a metal build that complements the rest of your devices. With Apple’s latest scissor key switches, this is as notable of an option for using with a Mac as it is for an iPad, and a Lightning port on the front to top off the rechargeable battery rounds out the package. Not to mention, you’ll find a built-in Touch ID module for unlocking your Mac, using Apple Pay, and more.

If you can live without Touch ID but do find yourself in need of a new workstation upgrade, let the Logitech MX Keys backlit keyboard elevate your typing experience at its $96 Amazon low. Or you could go with the new and improved MX Keys S upgrade and bring home a more quiet typing experience that we wrote home about in our recent review.

All of this weekend’s other best deals are now live in our Apple guide.

Apple Magic Keyboard features:

Magic Keyboard combines a sleek design with a built-in rechargeable battery and enhanced key features. With a stable scissor mechanism beneath each key, as well as optimized key travel and a low profile, Magic Keyboard provides a remarkably comfortable and precise typing experience. It pairs automatically with your Mac, so you can get to work right away. And the battery is incredibly long-lasting—it will power your keyboard for about a month or more between charges.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!