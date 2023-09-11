New Amazon low hits CORSAIR’s 7,000MB/s MP600 PRO 4TB NVMe SSD at $290 (Reg. $370+)

Amazon is now offering the high-capacity CORSAIR MP600 PRO 4TB Gen4 PCIe x4 NVMe M.2 Solid-State Drive for $289.99 shipped. Regularly $370 as of late, we have seen it selling for as much as $490 at Amazon this year. Today’s deal marks a new Amazon all-time low for the best price we can find as well. This 7,000MB/s model is also now well below the 7,100MB/s LPX model we reviewed previously that is currently selling for $346 at Amazon, for further comparison. Ready to upgrade your battlestation with Gen4 PCIe x4 architecture, this CORSAIR MP600 PRO delivers 4TB of storage alongside an integrated heatsink. Its “built-in aluminum heatspreader helps disperse heat and reduce throttling, so your SSD maintains sustained high performance.” Head below for more details.

You could drop down to the 2TB model to save some cash – it is also seeing a solid price at $129.99 shipped from the usual $150 or much more. But we happen to be tracking solid price drop on the popular 2TB Samsung 980 PRO heatsink SSD right now as well for even less. The regularly up to $190 model is now marked down to just over $124 shipped on Amazon and all of the details you need are waiting right here.

But for something seriously fast, scope out the ongoing price drops on Crucial’s up to 12,400MB/s 1TB and 2TB Gen5 NVMe SSDs. Now starting from $168 shipped, they are going to cost you more, but they are also almost twice as fast as the aforementioned models above and were just released earlier this year. You can get a complete breakdown of what to expect from Crucial’s latest in our previous deal coverage.

CORSAIR MP600 PRO 4TB Gen4 PCIe x4 NVMe M.2 SSD features:

Extreme Gen4 Storage Performance: A PCIe Gen4 x4 controller delivers up to 7,000MB/sec sequential read and 6,550MB/sec sequential write speeds, for read, write, and response times.

High-speed Gen4 PCIe x4 NVMe 1.4 M.2 Interface: Using PCIe Gen4 technology for maximum bandwidth, the MP600 PRO delivers incredible storage performance.

High-Density 3D TLC NAND: Provides the ideal mix of performance, endurance, and value to keep your drive performing at its best for years.

Built-in Aluminum Heatspreader: Helps disperse heat and reduce throttling, so your SSD maintains sustained high performance.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!