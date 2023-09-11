Apple’s Magic Keyboard for 11-inch M2 iPad Pro now down to $210 (Open-box, Orig. $299)

Woot is now offering Apple’s Magic Keyboard for 11-inch iPad Pro at $209.99 Prime shipped in open-box condition. Delivery will run you $6 if you’re not an Amazon member. Down from $299, today’s offer amounts to the second-best price of the year at within $30 of the low from back in June. It’s also $40 less than the price of a new condition model. Apple’s latest 11-inch Magic Keyboard is designed for all of Apple’s latest iPads, including the M2 and M1 series as well as the latest iPad Air. We break down the experience below the fold if the closer look from our hands-on review won’t suffice.

Regardless of which device you’ll be pairing the keyboard cover with, Magic Keyboard delivers an improved typing experience centered around backlit keys which rest above a built-in trackpad. The entire package connects using Apple’s Smart Connector to avoid charging and Bluetooth connectivity altogether, with the iconic floating hinge design also packing a dedicated USB-C charging port to free up the iPad’s built-in Thunderbolt slot for connecting with displays, hard drives, and other gear.

Today’s price certainly makes for a compelling time to upgrade your iPadOS experience, it’s made even better by having a good idea of what Apple’s plans are for the next-generation of iPad Pro accessories is. With new models not being due out until sometime next year – likely the spring – Apple’s new Magic Keyboards are expected to have larger trackpads to make your iPad look even more like a laptop. If you can’t wait until then or would rather bring home $89 in savings in the meantime, today’s Woot offer is worth a closer look.

Then don’t forget that you can currently save on Apple’s 11-inch M1 iPad Pro models right now, too. Notable companions to the Magic Keyboard experience, pricing now starts at $660 to go alongside the best prices of the year on the still quite capable previous-generation machines.

Apple Magic Keyboard features:

The all-new Magic Keyboard is an amazing companion for iPad Pro. It features the best typing experience ever on iPad, a trackpad that opens up new ways to work with iPadOS, a USB-C port for charging, backlit keys, and front and back protection. With a new floating cantilever design, iPad Pro attaches magnetically and allows you to smoothly adjust to the perfect viewing angle for you.

