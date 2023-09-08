Save up to $349 on Apple’s 12.9- and 11-inch M1 iPad Pro starting at $660 (2023 lows)

Ending the work week, Woot is now offering some of the best prices to date on Apple’s previous-generation 12-inch M1 iPad Pro models. Since the newer M2 counterparts have launched, these older yet still capable iPadOS machines haven’t been as easy to find in stock or on sale, and now the savings kick off with the 128GB Wi-Fi configuration at $859.99. Shipping is free for Prime members, with a $6 delivery fee applying otherwise. Normally fetching $1,099, today’s offer clocks in with either of the silver or space gray styles and amounts to $239 in savings. It’s only the fourth discount we’ve seen in 2023 so far, and an all-around rare chance to bring home a still compelling iPadOS workstation at the best price of the year – even if it isn’t the most recent debut. Below the fold we break down all of the other models on sale, and also take a look at how it stacks up to the newer M2 version.

Other 12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro models on sale at Woot:

Even now that the new 2022 model has been around and kicking it as the latest debut from the lineup, the now previous-generation iPad Pro still provides a compelling iPadOS experience. Everything comes centered around a Liquid Retina XDR display with 1,600 nits of peak brightness and ProMotion 120Hz refresh rate. That’s of course alongside an M1 chip to power the experience and its Thunderbolt connectivity, Wi-Fi 6, Apple Pencil support, and Face ID. So if the differences between the new M2 and older M1 models aren’t all that important, today’s discount is a notable way to bring home a flagship tablet for far less. Dive into our hands-on review.

Those who want all of those features in a smaller form-factor can also save on 11-inch M1 iPad Pro models at Woot today, too. Those savings start at $659.99 for the 128GB Wi-Fi model, dropping down from the $799 going rate. This is $139 off and the first discount in months. You’ll also be able to save on the rest of the lineup, too.

Regardless of which model you end up opting for, using your savings to pick up the second-generation Apple Pencil is a no brainer. Ideal for making the most out of either screen and its drawing, writing, and precision input potential, this is an essential add-on whether it’s for creating digital art or just making the most of the form-factor at $89.

Apple 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro features:

iPad Pro features the powerful Apple M1 chip for next-level performance and all-day battery life.³ An immersive 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR display for viewing and editing HDR photos and videos.¹ And a front camera with Center Stage keeps you in frame automatically during video calls. iPad Pro has pro cameras and a LiDAR Scanner for stunning photos, videos, and immersive AR. Thunderbolt for connecting to high-performance accessories.

