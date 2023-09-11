ESR’s MagSafe AirPods Pro 2 cases with magnetic lid lock start from $13.50 today

Justin Kahn -
AmazonESR
Reg. $16+ From $13.50

The official ESR Amazon storefront is now offering its AirPods Pro 2nd Gen Cyber Tough Case from $15.29 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $25 directly from ESR, this set more regularly carries an $18 to $19 price tag on Amazon. Today’s deal is the second-best price we have tracked this year, coming within less than $1 of the lowest we have seen. This model features built-in magnets to work alongside MagSafe chargers as well as a shock-absorbing polymer and Air-Guard corners to “keep your charging case safe from even the worst drops and impacts.” The magnetic locking lid and visible light cutout are nice touches as well. Head below for more deals and details. 

ESR’s Amazon store is also offering the less protective and minimalist version of this case for $13.59 Prime shipped. Regularly selling for between $16 and $19 at Amazon, this is also the second-best we have tracked this year at within less than $1 of the all-time low. This one delivers on the same feature set as the model above, just without the thicker protective shell. It also features a cutout for Apple’s lanyard connection point. 

On top of that, we are also still tracking a solid price on Apple’s AirPods Pro 2 in-ears right now at $199. But be sure to also check out the latest CASETiFY Chainsaw Man collaboration including the sweet Pochita AirPods case we reviewed right here

ESR MagSafe HaloLock AirPods Pro 2 case features:

  • Compatibility: only compatible with AirPods Pro (2022/2019); earbuds and charging case not included
  • MagSafe Ready: strong magnets in the back of the case ensure a secure lock on MagSafe chargers, letting you enjoy tap-and-go wireless charging for your earbuds
  • Powerful Drop Protection: shock-absorbing polymer and Air-Guard corners keep your charging case safe from even the worst drops and impacts
  • Magnetic Locking Lid: precision fit combined with 4 strong magnets creates a secure, firm hold, so you never have to worry about the lid coming loose or your AirPods Pro popping open at the wrong time

