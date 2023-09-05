Save $50 on the latest AirPods Pro 2 at $199 before Apple switches to USB-C

Amazon is now offering the best price to date on Apple’s AirPods Pro 2. Now dropping down from the usual $249 price tag to $199 shipped, there’s $50 in savings to be excited about. If that wasn’t already enticing enough to finally upgrade to Apple’s latest earbuds, today’s offer matches the all-time low. This discount lands just a day after our report that Apple would be bringing USB-C to AirPods Pro 2 next month, but those who aren’t picky about the port can save ahead of time. We break down all of the new features that make the whole true wireless earbuds experience even better below the fold, or over in our coverage at 9to5Mac.

Now outfitted with Adaptive Audio that dynamically adjusts noise based on your surroundings, the AirPods Pro 2 also can automatically turn on Transparency mode when it detects your talking to someone. The earbuds also deliver all of the same features as the original pair, as the new AirPods Pro 2 now arrive with some improvements like enhanced audio playback to pair with the upgraded ANC and new adaptive transparency mode tech. There’s still Spatial Audio support, as well as Hey Siri integration, just all packed into a refreshed charging case with Find My features, a built-in speaker, and lanyard loop.

Earlier this week, Marshall also debuted its all-new Motif II earbuds. These new releases come wrapped in the brands signature vinyl exterior, but also now double down on a sustainable build thanks to using recycled plastics. As far as actual upgrades go however, you’ll find notably improved ANC and better battery life to join all of the other features we just wrote home about.

AirPods Pro 2 features:

The Apple-designed H2 chip pushes advanced audio performance even further, resulting in smarter noise cancellation and more immersive sound. The low-distortion, custom-built driver delivers crisp, clear high notes and deep, rich bass in stunning definition. So every sound is more vivid than ever..Note : If the size of the earbud tips does not match the size of your ear canals or the headset is not worn properly in your ears, you may not obtain the correct sound qualities or call performance. Change the earbud tips to ones that fit more snugly in your ear.

