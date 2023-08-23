Review: CASETiFY’s new Chainsaw Man iPhone 14 and AirPods cases star Pochita, Power, and Denji

CASETiFY just launched its latest anime collaboration, this time tapping into the increasingly popular world of Chainsaw Man. Today, we’re taking a hands-on look at the collection, including the brand’s signature iPhone 14 cases that come outfitted with the likes of Denji, Power, and other devil hunters that are all now available. But the real star of the show is the new CASETiFY Pochita AirPods Pro case.

CASETiFY Chainsaw Man

Back to close out the summer with another hot collaboration, CASETiFY is tapping into the recent popularity of Chainsaw Man. As fans wait for a second season of the series to debut sometime in early 2024, one of our favorite case makers is diving into the world of devil hunting with a new collection of cases and themed accessories.

Starting with the signature smartphone cases, these are all standard CASETiFY covers. The form factors are nothing new, but that’s standard for these collaborations. The brand is just applying some sick designs that all come backed by the same variety and customization as we’ve written home about in the past. I have been daily driving these cases for years, and they are as tried and true as any other covers out there. You’ll find varying levels of protections, from slim clear-style covers to more durable ones with some added coverage to help withstand drops and the like.

It’s not just iPhones that are getting the Chainsaw Man treatment, either. The likes of Samsung, even its new foldables, and other smartphones are getting in on the action. But those who do have one of Apple’s latest devices will be able to choose between MagSafe-enabled offerings and those without the magnetic ring built in.

But what is actually new this time around are the actual designs. That’s where all of the fun Chainsaw Man collaboration comes into play, with CASETiFY applying some pretty novel artwork to the backs of its covers. The company sent over three different designs, two of which feature Pochita. Something of the series’ mascot, the orange dog really is the star of the show this time around. I am absolutely loving the minimalism of the bright orange case that outfits your iPhone 14 with the character’s cute face, while the other one in the lineup features a smattering of decals from the show.

For me, it wouldn’t be a good Chainsaw Man collaboration without Power, and so I had to make sure CASETiFY sent over a style with everyone’s favorite girl. The devil hunter may not be the series’ actual main character, but she certainly steals the spotlight if the fandom is concerned. There’s only one design for her, unlike Pochita, but I am happy with how unique it is. The blood splatter effect is very fitting for the character, too.

Because this is a CASETiFY collaboration, there’s also an all-new AirPods Pro case. Arriving as easily the most highly sought-after part of the launch, Pochita is being turned into a decorative and protective cover for your Apple earbuds. With how much I have fallen in love with the company’s past covers of this variety, it should be no surprise that I am once again all starry-eyed for its latest AirPods case.

Made of a soft silicone, the cover wraps your earbuds in Pochita’s adorable likeness. It’s not as gimmicky as the Evangelion style we saw launch last month, but it does come with its own fair share of impracticality. There are some little bits that hang off the orange case, and fittingly so to deliver the devil dog’s signature chainsaw and pull cord tail. Though to at least help you bring the more unwieldy build with you, there’s a carabiner on the back for clipping to bags and the like. Still, this is easily the most popular release from the collection and there is a very good reason for that.

The new CASETiFY Chainsaw Man collection is now available for purchase direct from the company’s own storefront. iPhone 14 cases start at $68, while other accessories are available from $48. There are themed MagSafe chargers, AirPods Max covers, and plenty of other Apple add-ons – all of which are fittingly imbued with Denji, Power, and Pochita.

9to5Toys’ Take

I absolutely love to see another hit anime getting the CASETiFY treatment, and Chainsaw Man was another perfect series to adapt into iPhone cases. The designs are largely as fun and eye-catching as we’ve seen from past collaborations, but aren’t the best we’ve ever seen. I suppose that CASETiFY just spoiled us with how much variety there was for the Evangelion collection earlier this year.

Only really having one design for each of the protagonists is a bit limited, and I really wish that the likes of Denji and the other devil hunters got some more love. Even so, the prints we did get are as solid as they come from the brand.

If there’s one big takeaway though, it’s that Pochita easily shines as the best part about this collection. The lovable pup might barely be in the series, but that doesn’t mean he can’t assume his rightful place of being the franchise’s mascot and dominate the CASETiFY Chainsaw Man lineup.

With this being just the latest anime collaboration from CASETiFY, the Chainsaw Man launch this week has me dreaming of a Jujutsu Kaisen series. Probably not this year, but maybe someday!

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

