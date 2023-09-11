Install the Schumacher Level 2 EV Wall Charger inside or out for $399 ($250 off)

Update: Amazon has dropped the price down to $399, after clipping the on-page $150 off coupon.

Amazon is offering the Schumacher SEV1600P1450 Level 2 Electric Vehicle (EV) Wall Charger with NEMA 14-50 plug for $499 shipped, with clipping of the on-page $150 off coupon for a 23% discount off its usual price. This device employs 240V level 2 charging with up to 50A of power (when hardwired), giving you a charging speed that is nine times faster than a standard wall outlet. It features a configurable current from 16A to 40A that can be adjusted during installation to your home’s power system, which can be either indoors or outdoors thanks to its weather-resistant enclosure. It can also be fully integrated into your compatible smart home, and allows for a Wi-Fi or Bluetooth connection through the SchuPower app to monitor charging while away. It is also easily made to be compatible with Tesla vehicles with the SA914 adapter that is sold separately.

You want to get the above deal, but want to ensure it comes hardwired and able to produce 50A of charging power? Well Amazon is offering its hardwired counterpart for $529, with on-page $120 off coupon. There is also the same wall charger with the NEMA 6-50 plug option for $529 as well. Amazon is also currently offering the SA914 adapter for Tesla vehicles for $60, a 25% discount from its usual $80 price. You can even store the charging gun for the above station in the charging dock with the adapter attached.

If you’re looking for an alternative brand to invest in, check out our past coverage for the Vevor Level 1 and 2 120V Portable EV charger, a device you can easily choose to install as a fixed station in your garage, or keep it in your car for on-the-go needs wherever there’s an available power outlet. There’s also the VOLTORB Level 2 EV charger that comes conveniently designed as one single device.

Schumacher SEV1600P1450 Level 2 EV Wall Charger Features:

Schumacher’s Level 2 EV Wall Charger is an essential element of integrated smart homes for forward-thinking homeowners. With the SchuPower app and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth connectivity, you can schedule and remotely monitor the charging of your EV, and view real-time stats. A raintight enclosure allows homeowners to install the unit indoors or outdoors to fit their preferences and lifestyle.

