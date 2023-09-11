Jabra’s Elite 3 earbuds with Google Fast Pair land at $50 (Reg. $80)

Amazon is now offering the Jabra Elite 3 Google Fast Pair True Wireless Earbuds for $50.40 shipped. Normally fetching $80, you’re now looking at the second-best price this year. Today’s $30 discount comes within $1 of the 2023 low, and is the best price cut in months. The recent Jabra Elite 3 just launched at the end of last year and arrive with the most novel feature of Google Fast Pair for quickly syncing to your Android handset. Otherwise, you’re looking at a true wireless design centered around 6mm drivers with 7 hours of battery life per charge. The companion USB-C charging case brings that up to 28 hours and round out the package with IP55 water-resistance. Our hands-on review over at 9to5Google offers a better idea of what to expect from the experience.

Taking on a more colorful approach, Anker’s Life P2 Mini earbuds are a great alternative to those who can live without the Jabra branding or Google Fast Pair features. These are sitting at $32 courtesy of Amazon right now and arrive in one of five different styles. Backed by 10mm drivers, there’s up to 32 hours of playback per charge on top of IPX5 water-resistance.

But if you just want to go with the latest from Jabra no matter the cost, we just saw the brand debut a pair of new releases. To close out last month, Jabra just debuted the new Elite 10 ANC earbuds which deliver the usual form-factor with some higher-end additions like Dolby Atmos playback. There’s also the more fitness-oriented Elite 8 Active, both of which we just reviewed.

Jabra Elite 3 true wireless earbuds are engineered for those who love rich, powerful sound and crystal-clear calls. Customizing your sound is effortless with the Elite 3 earbuds. With class-leading personalization options via the intuitive Sound+ app, these ergonomic earbuds are engineered with 6mm speakers to deliver a punchy, fuller bass that’s not only just powerful, but also unique to you.

