LEGO’s 924-piece Inquisitor Transport Scythe from ‘Kenobi’ sees second discount to $80

Amazon is now offering a rare chance to save on one of last year’s biggest kits from a galaxy far, far away. Arriving from Kenobi, the new Inquisitor Transport Scythe is the villain’s ship from the series and arrives with 924 pieces at $79.99 shipped. With a sleek black design and interior room, there’s folding wings and an all-around unique build as far as LEGO Star Wars ships are concerned. It’s down from the usual $100 going rate and marking only the second cash discount to date at $20 off. This is within $10 of the low from back on Prime Day, too. Learn more in our launch coverage and then get a closer look below the fold.

Though the real star of the show for the upcoming set has to be the minifigures. As of now, all four of the inclusions are exclusive to the Inquisitor Transport Scythe. Leading the way is Obi-Wan himself who rocks an updated look for his older self in the Disney+ show, but you’re also getting three of the Inquisitors.

Other LEGO Star Wars 2023 deals right now:

Plus 2022 kits, too

Then be sure to go check out all of the LEGO reviews we’ve been publishing since the start of the month. Taking a look at all of the new Ahsoka sets from the Disney+ show, we’ve broken down which ones are worth your cash and which are worth at least waiting on a deal for.

LEGO Inquisitor Transport Scythe features:

Feel the dark side of the Force and recreate missions from Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi with this Inquisitorial Transport Scythe construction toy. The Inquisitor Transport Scythe has wings that fold up and down for landing or flight mode, 2 spring-loaded shooters and a fold-down front ramp. This set features 4 LEGO Star Wars minifigures including: Ben Kenobi with a blue lightsaber and the Grand Inquisitor

