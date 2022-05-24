Here’s our first look at two upcoming LEGO Star Wars Obi-Wan summer 2022 sets

Today, we’re getting a first look at a pair of upcoming LEGO Star Wars sets focused around Obi-Wan. With the new Disney+ series slated to premiere at the end of the week, there are a pair of kits featuring the Jedi that you can check out for the first time down below.

LEGO Obi-Wan sets for summer 2022 revealed!

Expected to officially be revealed at the end of the week during a panel at Star Wars Celebration, today we’re getting an early look at the first sets from the LEGO summer 2022 wave. 9to5Toys has long been able to report on what to expect from the Obi-Wan side of the LEGO Star Wars summer 2022 lineup, and now pictures have finally arrived.

First up, let’s take a look at the smaller of the two creations. As the only set celebrating the 20th anniversary of Attack of the Clones, the new Obi-Wan Kenobi’s Jedi Starfighter will stack up to 282 pieces. On top of just assembling the iconic Delta-7 starfighter, the set also gives us three minifigures.

Both Obi-Wan and his Astromech droid are new to the build, with new designs. Though the real star has the be the very first Kaminoan to ever appear in LEGO form. Taun We will sport an entirely new head piece to go alongside the rest of her debut. Arriving on August 1, it will retail for $29.99.

Then there’s the second of the new LEGO Obi-Wan sets. Assembling the Inquisitor Transport Scythe from Kenobi, the $99.99 set will stack up to 924 pieces and assembles the villain’s ship in the upcoming Disney+ series.

This build will be one of the flagship creations from the upcoming summer 2022 Star Wars lineup and on top of recreating the slick black transport ship will also include four minifigures. All four should be exclusive to the set, with Obi-Wan being joined by LEGO versions of three different Inquisitors.

While we do have these initial photos to give us most of the details on what to expect, the full reveals shouldn’t be too far away. A LEGO panel that is slated to happen during Star Wars Celebration at the end of the week should give us an official reveal.

