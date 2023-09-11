meross 2023 model 32.8-foot color HomeKit light strip with Siri control now $37 (20% off)

The official meross Amazon storefront is now offering its 32.8-foot Smart Wi-Fi HomeKit LED Light Strip for $36.79 shipped. Regularly $46, this is 20% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. This set landed on Amazon back in the spring of this year and is now seeing one of only a small handful of price drops to deliver one of the lowest prices we have tracked yet. Also compatible with Alexa, Google Assistant, and SmartThings gear, this HomeKit strip delivers 32.8-feet (you can cut it if you want shorter runs too) of multi-color lighting to your indoor space. It can be controlled via your smartphone or your voice so you can just ask Siri to adjust the brightness, color, and more as well – it comes “with 16 million of color options, adjustable and dimming capabilities.” Head below for more details.

If you don’t need the HomeKit integration, we spotted a series of notable deals on Govee smart lighting starting from $18 Prime shipped. You’ll find strip lights, bulbs, and more on sale with everything detailed for you in our previous deal coverage right here.

Then head over to our smart home hub for even more options. One particular standout there for me has the first price drop now live on Eve’s new Flare portable HomeKit light. This Thread-equipped globe lamp features smart control alongside a portable design you can take it with you just about anywhere you might want it, complete with a 6-hour battery life and an IP65 water-resistance rating. Everything you need to know is detailed here.

DIY Dimming HomeKit Strip: The RGB led strip lights can be DIY cut. Cuttable 32.8ft LED strip lights can be used to decorate your home. Smart strip lights are also a popular choice for holidays like Christmas, Halloween, Parties and New Year etc.

Voice Control: Smart strip lights can free your hands to control the light. Works with Apple HomeKit/Siri, Amazon Alexa, Google Home and SmartThings. You’ll feel more convenient to turn your smart LED lights on/off, adjust brightness, or change the colors with simple voice commands.

Customize Your Ideal Scene: meross strip lights come with 16 million of color options, adjustable and dimming capabilities. Ideal decoration for your bedroom, computer, TV, ceiling, stairs, kitchen cabinet, porch, desk, and living room.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!