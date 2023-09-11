meross 2023 model 32.8-foot color HomeKit light strip with Siri control now $37 (20% off)

Justin Kahn -
AmazonSmart HomeMeross
Reg. $46 $37

The official meross Amazon storefront is now offering its 32.8-foot Smart Wi-Fi HomeKit LED Light Strip for $36.79 shipped. Regularly $46, this is 20% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. This set landed on Amazon back in the spring of this year and is now seeing one of only a small handful of price drops to deliver one of the lowest prices we have tracked yet. Also compatible with Alexa, Google Assistant, and SmartThings gear, this HomeKit strip delivers 32.8-feet (you can cut it if you want shorter runs too) of multi-color lighting to your indoor space. It can be controlled via your smartphone or your voice so you can just ask Siri to adjust the brightness, color, and more as well – it comes “with 16 million of color options, adjustable and dimming capabilities.” Head below for more details.  

If you don’t need the HomeKit integration, we spotted a series of notable deals on Govee smart lighting starting from $18 Prime shipped. You’ll find strip lights, bulbs, and more on sale with everything detailed for you in our previous deal coverage right here

Then head over to our smart home hub for even more options. One particular standout there for me has the first price drop now live on Eve’s new Flare portable HomeKit light. This Thread-equipped globe lamp features smart control alongside a portable design you can take it with you just about anywhere you might want it, complete with a 6-hour battery life and an IP65 water-resistance rating. Everything you need to know is detailed here

meross 32.8-foot Smart HomeKit LED Light Strip features:

  • DIY Dimming HomeKit Strip: The RGB led strip lights can be DIY cut. Cuttable 32.8ft LED strip lights can be used to decorate your home. Smart strip lights are also a popular choice for holidays like Christmas, Halloween, Parties and New Year etc.
  • Voice Control: Smart strip lights can free your hands to control the light. Works with Apple HomeKit/Siri, Amazon Alexa, Google Home and SmartThings. You’ll feel more convenient to turn your smart LED lights on/off, adjust brightness, or change the colors with simple voice commands.
  • Customize Your Ideal Scene: meross strip lights come with 16 million of color options, adjustable and dimming capabilities. Ideal decoration for your bedroom, computer, TV, ceiling, stairs, kitchen cabinet, porch, desk, and living room.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smart Home

The best in smart home deals and sales.
Meross

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Today’s best iOS game and app deals: Monopoly Sud...
Samsung’s new iMac-inspired M8 Smart Monitor with Air...
Nike takes up to 40% off new markdowns for Fall with de...
Today’s best game deals: Resident Evil 4 $40 Amaz...
Arcade1Up’s PONG and Ms. PAC-MAN 2-player Counter...
UGREEN’s new 10,000mAh MagSafe Power Bank back in sto...
Let Bartesian mix your cocktails at $90 off the going r...
Apple’s Magic Keyboard for 11-inch M2 iPad Pro now do...
Load more...
Show More Comments