Govee smart lighting sale from $14: Latest strip lights, wall sconces, more (Up to 40% off)

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, the official Govee Amazon storefront is now offering up to 40% off a collection of its smart strip lights, multi-color bulbs, wall sconces, and light bars, among other things. You can now score the updated 16.4-foot RGBIC LED Smart Strip Lights for $34.99, the 32.8-foot run for $48.99, or the 65.6-foot strip for $59.99, all with free shipping. Regularly $50, $70, and $100 respectively, these sets just landed on Amazon in the last couple months and are now at the lowest prices we can find. All of the today’s deals are undercutting the price drops on the official site and our previous mention to deliver new Amazon lows as well. Now upgraded with an enhanced 4-in-1 chipset, these strips will provide millions of color options but also support warm white light for a more subdued look. The 3,000K pure warm white and Govee’s usual RGBIC setup joins app customization options and control, music syncing, and support for voice-command action after pairing with Alexa or Google Assistant gear. Head below for more of today’s Govee smart lighting deals.

Amazon Govee smart lighting sale:

Then head over to our smart home hub for more intelligent lighting deals. This offer on the Philips Hue Lily spotlight kit joins the very first price drop on Eve’s new Flare portable HomeKit light, complete with Thread support, an IP65 water-resistance rating, and a completely untethered design with multicolor action and 6 hours of battery life. Get a closer look at this new all-time low in our previous deal coverage.

Cozy Warm White Light: You can set 3000K pure warm white light for the whole strip for daily lighting with 5053 LEDs now. Customize your light to warm white for only 1 out of 2 rolls or any part of LED lights is no more a dream with Govee Home app.

RGBIC Technology: Govee LED strip lights adopt independent control (IC) to show multiple colors simultaneously on one strip light, also works for warm white between RGB! Experience endless color selection and festive scene modes for unique design.

Protective Coating: Govee LED strip lights are covered with a protective epoxy coating, which is highly durable and flexible. It can protect the smart LED lights from moisture and dust and display colorful lighting effects.

Smart and Easy Control: Adjust brightness, scene modes, timers, and color temperature in Govee Home App via Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. Govee LED lights can also be voice-controlled after pairing with Alexa or Google Assistant.

